Days of our Lives legend Drake Hogestyn dead at 70 after cancer battle

Days of our Lives legend Drake Hogestyn died just one day before his 71st birthday.

Drake played John Black, aka The Pawn, on Days for nearly 40 years.

The talented actor was considered an icon in the daytime industry, cementing his legendary status with the show.

News broke on Saturday that Drake had passed away at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The Hogestyn family announced the sad news of Drake’s passing in a statement released via social media.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was shared via the official Days of our Lives social media accounts.

Days of our Lives legend Drake Hogestyn loses cancer battle

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones,” read part of the statement from his family.

Drake is survived by his wife, Victoria; their children, Rachael, Ben, Whitney, and Alexandra; and seven grandchildren. The statement honored the man who meant everything to his family and friends.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the DAYS audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” the statement was signed by The Hogestyn family.

Ken Corday, executive producer for Days of our Lives, issued a statement following news of Drake’s death, saying it was a “difficult loss” for the show. Calling Drake “Hogey,” Ken gave the actor props for being a “team player” before acknowledging his impact on Days of our Lives.

“There are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched,” Ken shared via Soap Opera Digest.

Drake Hogestyn, the legend

Although Days fans will forever know Drake as John Black, his first claim to fame was as a baseball player. Drake spent two years playing for the New York Yankees farm team before an injury ended his career and MLB dreams.

The baseball world’s loss was daytime’s gain because Drake pivoted and focused on becoming an actor. In 1982, Drake was cast on the CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

After a few failed auditions, Drake was offered the chance to audition for Days but had reservations because of his personal life. Drake had met his wife Victora and was ready to move to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to build a life with her.

Drake went to what he thought would be his final audition in Hollywood, and in a sense, it was before he returned home. Life had another curveball for Drake when he was offered the part of The Pawn, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The actor essentially became a Roman Brady recast, only to have Wayne Northrop return to the role and Drake return to being John Black, a now legendary character on the hit Peacock soap.

Drake, your legacy is ALL of this and then some. You’ve left your mark on daytime, on the fans, and on every person you’ve ever met. We will miss you forever. And that’s a fact. #Days #Jarlena

pic.twitter.com/Ae0oKp2eOx — Liz 🥥🌴 (@abetterlizard) September 29, 2024

Drake became one half of a supercouple with his long-time leading lady, Deidre Hall (Marlena). Jarlena had Days fans loving and rooting for them from the second Drake and Deidre appeared on screen together.

Salem will never be the same without John Black, and Days of our Lives will never be the same without the legendary Drake Hogestyn.

Thanks for all the memories, Drake! RIP!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.