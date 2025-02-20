Does Lucky die on General Hospital?

General Hospital left viewers with quite a cliffhanger after Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Lucky (Guy Wilson) had a physical altercation.

After he attempted to stick Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) with Digitalis, Lucky stormed in her door right on cue.

He’s always been her savior, but will it cost him his life?

Things turned quickly when Elizabeth got away from Cyrus, and he and Lucky began to squabble.

Unfortunately, while Elizabeth called for help, Cyrus was able to stick Lucky in the thigh with the syringe.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Will Lucky die like Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer) did?

Will Lucky die?

Fortunately, we have some good news for General Hospital viewers regarding Lucky.

With the recast of Jonathan Jackson being temporary, we know that Lucky isn’t going anywhere. Guy Wilson is filling in for a few episodes, ironically landing with the first kiss Lucky and Elizabeth shared since his return.

While we don’t know for sure what the Digitalis does to Lucky, we do know that it doesn’t kill him. The cliffhanger and preview for the upcoming episode showed Elizabeth begging him to hold on.

What will happen to Cyrus?

After sticking Lucky with the syringe, Cyrus left Elizabeth’s house and likely returned to Austin’s (Roger Howarth) cabin.

We suspect the call Brennan (Chris McKenna) got was that Joss (Eden McCoy) found Cyrus’ hideout.

She went there after Trina (Tabyana Ali) left to meet Kai (Jens Austin Astrup). A photo of Cyrus in the cabin door has been circulating, and it seems he is staring at Joss.

Cyrus’ character has long run its course, so saying goodbye to him wouldn’t be a loss for anyone in Port Charles. We thought they may have used him for a whodunnit that would carry through May sweeps, but that may not be true.

Could Brennan arrive at the cabin in time to save Joss and send Cyrus to meet his maker? Given the timing and his leaving his evening with Carly (Laura Wright), it’s possible.

The writers have several options here, and while a whodunnit would give so much more to the storyline, we have to wait to see what they’ve cooked up as the end of February sweeps draws near.

Do you think Dex was Cyrus’ last victim, or will he claim one more before he is finally killed off or sent to prison?

Let us know in the comment section below.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.