Is Kelly Monaco joining Days of our Lives after General Hospital firing?

The rumor mill is buzzing that Kelly Monaco has landed a new soap role after she was fired from General Hospital.

Last fall, GH shocked fans with news that Kelly was out after 21 years on the show and that Sam was being killed off.

It was a move that caused outrage from Kelly’s fans even after her final scenes as Sam played out.

Since General Hospital let go of Kelly, rumors have circulated that she would land on a different soap.

After all, Kelly’s way too talented of an actress not to get scooped up by another show.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest rumor is that Kelly will be joining Days of our Lives this spring, but is there any truth to it?

Is Kelly Monaco joining Days of our Lives?

Social media has sparked speculation over the past few weeks that Kelly found her next job on the hit Peacock soap. In fact, the rumor mill hinted Kelly would begin filming her Days stint in March.

Unfortunately, that is not the case, at least as of now. According to Soap Opera Network, a rep for Days of our Lives confirmed that Kelly has not been cast on the soap.

“Not true,” shared the rep.

I need #YR to snatch up Kelly Monaco!she can be Audra’s half sister or something! pic.twitter.com/WtlDTSvbPu — -A♐️ (@irmhsvas) August 27, 2024

Honestly, we figured it was a long shot Kelly would land on Days, considering what the show has in store for this season.

This year marks the 60th anniversary, and the powers that be are pulling out all the stops to celebrate. The show already has several cast members returning this year for the celebration and the tribute to Drake Hogestyn (John).

Kelly has kept a low profile since her General Hospital exit, so she could have something in the works, but we don’t know it yet.

While the General Hospital alum isn’t headed to Days of our Lives, some recent casting changes and news have occurred.

Days of our Lives casting news

Last week, Rachel Boyd took over the role of Sophia, replacing Madelyn Kientz.

Alison Sweeney is set to return as Sami in just a couple of weeks, likely before the end of February sweeps.

The son of Wayne Northrop (ex-Roman) and General Hospital star Lynn Herring, Hank Northrop, has been cast on Days in a role that is being kept quiet. Hank won’t debut until later this year.

Hank Northrop Joins 'Days of Our Lives': Wayne Northrop and Lynn Herring's Son Talks New Role (Exclusive) 🥹Proud Mom😍⁦@GeneralHospital⁩ https://t.co/ij1Fm1qWYu — Lynn Herring (@TheLynnHerring) February 14, 2025

Those are just a few casting changes coming to Days of our Lives. Sadly, Kelly Monaco isn’t on the list, but we do hope she lands somewhere soon.

Perhaps she will follow in the footsteps of her GH costar, Jon Lindstrom, and end up on the new CBS soap Beyond the Gates.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.