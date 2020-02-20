Days of our Lives star Wally Kurth speaks out on Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith’s double exit

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives star Wally Kurth (Justin) is speaking out about the shocking exits of Chandler Massey (Will) and Freddie Smith (Sonny). The actor, just like fans was stunned, surprised, and upset by the news his two costars were fired from the NBC soap opera.

Last week, Freddie used his podcast with fiancée Alyssa Tabit, The Freddie & Alyssa Show, to break the news he and Chandler were let go from Days. Not long after the initial podcast, Chandler joined his pal on the show, and the two opened up regarding how their firing from the daytime drama went down.

The two friends also revealed they had finished taping their last scenes on the daytime drama. Their final airdate is slated to be in September.

Wally breaks his silence on Freddie and Chandler exit

Freddie plays Wally’s onscreen son, while Chandler is his onscreen son-in-law. The actor is close to both guys and used social media to reveal his true feelings regarding the duo’s firing.

In response to Chandler’s tweet announcing he was done on the NBC drama, Wally shared a special message to the guys.

“These two wonderful actors and terrific young men consistently gave their best, and it made @nbcdays the best it’s ever been. I will truly miss working with them. And I look forward to their return,” Wally said, tagging both Freddie and Chandler in his tweet.

Fans agree with Wally

Wally’s feelings on the fan-favorites being let go were flooded with fans sharing the same opinion. Several fans thanked the actor for his kind words about Chandler and Freddie, as well as expressed their hope the onscreen family would be reunited one day.

One thing all fans can agree on is Chandler and Freddie are extremely talented. Their skills will be missed on the NBC show.

“I’m sick/heartbroken over this. One of the most important, moving storylines EVER on #Days was WilSon, esp. at a time when this uniquely special relationship & understanding of love was so needed; it was portrayed perfectly by Freddie & Chandler. What the hell are U doing, Days!” shared one Days fan.

Losing Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith on Days of our Lives is a tough pill for fans to swallow. They are beloved and have broken barriers with WilSon’s romance.

Even though both men shared the door was left open for their return, the guys likely won’t be back anytime soon. The NBC soap opera is in the middle of saying good-bye to a few other cast members too. Galen Gering (Rafe) and Casey Moss (JJ) are also leaving the show. There are also rumors running wild about Camila Banus (Gabi) being on her way out too.

A lot is changing at Days right now. Wally Kurth has expressed his thoughts on losing two of his favorite colleagues, Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.