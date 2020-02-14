Days of our Lives: Galen Gering shares heartfelt Instagram post on last day of taping NBC show

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) shared a heartfelt Instagram post on his last day of taping the NBC soap opera.

It was only last week that the actor shared his time on the daytime drama was coming to an end. Now news Galen has taped his final scenes at Days is shocking to fans.

The news also comes two days after it was announced that Freddie Smith (Sonny) and Chandler Massey (Will) have been let go from the show. Now it looks like all three men, Galen, Chandler, and Freddie are done filming at the soap opera.

Galen’s Instagram post

Galen celebrated his birthday on Thursday, February 13, which, as it turned out, was also his last day of work on the NBC drama. The actor used Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes.

Then he broke the news that his time at Days was over. Galen reflected on the irony of his final day of taping falling on his birthday.

“So, it’s oddly befitting that today also happens to be my last day at Days. Man. I have such great memories from the last 10 years. Onscreen I’ve fought for marriages and fought evil twins. I’ve put people in prison and been imprisoned. And offscreen, I’ve made friendships that I will have for a lifetime,” Galen began his message.

The actor was not about to leave his fans out of his heartfelt post. Galen ended his message by acknowledging the soap opera fans that have supported him through the years.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have the love and support of the greatest fans in the world. I hope you know how thankful I am to have had you at my side. With that said, the journey continues, and I hope to bring you along for the ride. Thanks for the memories Days of our Lives. Like sands through the hourglass.,” he ended the Instagram post.

What is next for Galen?

After 20 years in the daytime industry, Galen got his start on the now-canceled show Passions as Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald, the actor is thinking about taking a step back from working in front of the camera.

Galen has not revealed what precisely is next for him. However, during the podcast with The Cliff Dorman Show, he admitted that he would like to focus on directing and producing. He is not ruling out other acting projects or even a return to daytime if it arises. For now, though, Galen is looking forward to the next chapter in his life, whatever that brings.

Since production for Days of our Lives shoots so far in advance, Galen Gering and Rafe will be onscreen until the fall. Yes, even though he is done filming, his final airdate won’t be until September or October.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.