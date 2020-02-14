Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith talk shocking Days of our Lives exit

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Chandler Massey (Will) and Freddie Smith (Sonny) are talking about their Days of our Lives exit. The actors are getting candid regarding the shocking news their characters are leaving the canvas.

Two days ago, Freddie broke the news to Days fans that he and Chandler have been let go of the NBC daytime drama. They are the latest casting changes to have gone down on the soap opera.

Casey Moss and Galen Gering are also both reportedly leaving the show. While Galen has spoken out regarding his exit, Casey has not revealed if he slated to say good-bey to Days or not.

Chandler stopped by Freddie’s podcast that he hosts with his fiancée Alyssa Tabit, The Freddie & Alyssa Show to dish about their impending good-bye from Salem.

The writing was on the wall

The actors revealed they were asked to return to film only six episodes following Days long hiatus that began last year. Despite not having signed a new contract, Freddie and Chandler agreed. They each assumed a new deal was coming.

Wish it weren’t coming to an end, but I will be forever grateful to everyone who went on this journey with us. https://t.co/Wv0ZfQwFGo — Chandler Massey (@ChandlerMassey) February 12, 2020

After reading the scripts, though, the two men realized the writing was on the wall for Sonny and Will. The final script revealed the two characters were going to be leaving Salem. They were not even given a heads up by the powers the be.

“I was stunned. I mean, I didn’t even know what to say. I mean, it just seems like our story was, so our story was unfinished and just happened so abruptly. And to find out through reading the scripts was a little weird, too,” Chandler expressed.

The guys were laughing about how it all went down on the podcast, but they were not laughing when they got fired.

“We’re laughing about it now, but we were definitely not laughing. It was just, like, super-shocking,” Freddie explained.

How do Chandler and Freddie feel about Days’ exit?

There is no question the two guys were not happy with not being given a heads up about their exit. Freddie and Chandler have both been a pivotal part of the NBC show for years, but they had to seek out a producer for the truth.

“They created that atmosphere for the awkward convo by not just calling to let us know in advance. It’s a business, obviously, and we can’t fault them for doing what they want to do, writing how they want to write,” Freddie said.

Chandler admitted he wasn’t ready for Will’s story to end. However, he will always be proud of the work he did at Days, especially in scenes with Freddie.

“No matter what, I’ll always be proud of the work that we did, that, to this point, has been the greatest achievement of my life, crafting this story with you. I’ll always stay connected to the people who were touched by the story as well,” Chandler stated.

Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey dished their shocking Days our Lives exit on Freddy’s podcast. They also revealed that today, Valentine’s Day, is their last day of taping the show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.