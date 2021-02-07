Days of our Lives spoilers: Steve and Kayla wed, Ben dreams of Ciara, and Vivian and Gwen take action

Valentine’s Day is a special one for Steve and Kayla. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers show some Salem residents have love on the brain, while others are focused on scheming, plotting, and taking down their rivals.

The NBC soap opera plans to give fans lots of romance during Valentine’s week. In true Days fashion, though, the drama will still be front and center, including the fallout of a couple of truth bombs.

A Stayla wedding and Cin dreams

It’s another Valentine’s Day wedding for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Patch pulls out all the stops to give his sweetness a day she will never forget.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The supercouple has waited a long time to find their way back together. Abe (James Reynolds) officiates the ceremony at the Brady pub. Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are on hand to watch Kayla and Steve become husband and wife.

Days spoilers reveal Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a dream about Ciara (Victoria Konefal) that leaves him shaken. The preview video features Ciara and Ben living out a Romeo and Juliet fantasy, but it’s not all Ben’s dream.

Rhodes (Jason Downs) has given Ciara classic pieces of literature to keep her busy. The footage may also be Ciara having the same dream as Ben. They do have a psychic connection, according to head writer Ron Carlivati’s February sweeps preview.

Plus, Abigail (Marci Miller) grills Jake (Brandon Barash) about his feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus). Jake squirms as Abigail questions if he really does love Gabi or not.

Read More Who is Katherine Chancellor on The Young and the Restless?

Gwen, Vivian, and Kristen take matters into their own hands

After learning Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) is the one who ruined her life, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) wants payback. A furious Gwen has a confrontation with Laura that gets physical.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a plan to keep Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away from Brady (Eric Martsolf). While talking to Susan (Stacy Haiduk) during her prison visit, Kristen informs her doppelganger the scheme involves Susan.

A trapped Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are so close to finding their twins. Thanks to Ivan (Ivan G’Vera), they are trapped in a room banging for someone to let them out.

Little do Eli and Lani know, Vivian (Linda Dano) is close by too. Vivian loads a gun and declares it’s time to finish what she started.

Well, Days of our Lives fans, there is a little something for everyone coming up on the hit NBC show. Lots of fun, dramatic and exciting moments to keep viewers talking.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.