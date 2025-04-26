Days of our Lives spoilers: Shawn goes rogue for Bo, Johnny crushes Chanel, Susan’s hunch, and Alex’s storm

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that many storms are brewing in Salem this spring.

The new era of the hit Peacock soap has officially begun with episodes from new head writers Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford debuting this week.

May sweeps kick off next week, which makes this the perfect time to shake things up amid the show’s changes.

Thanks to the preview video, we know relationships are tested as tough decisions are made.

However, it’s not all drama, as Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) finds a manuscript written by Stephanie (Abigail Klein) called One Stormy Night.

The scene kicks off the video, adding more fuel to the fire that rough waters are ahead in Salem.

Johnny blows up his life as EJ has a memory of the shooting

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Johnny still struggles with adopting Sophia (Rachel Boyd) and Tate’s (Leo Howard) baby. Johnny finally comes clean about his reservations with Chanel (Raven Bowens), who breaks down as the teens arrive to celebrate.

All signs point to Johnny putting the kibosh on the adoption because he stays at the Salem Inn. That’s where we see Tate punch Johnny in the face as the situation gets oh so messy.

If dealing with the adoption drama isn’t enough, Johnny gets the third degree from his grandma, Susan (Stacy Haiduk), about making amends with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Once Johnny declares his father is dead to him, Susan reveals her grandson is “hiding something dark.” Then, a flashback of Johnny holding a gun on EJ pops up on the screen.

Does EJ remember that moment, or does Susan have another one of her visions about EJ’s shooting?

Shawn plans a crime to save Bo

Over with Shawn (Brandon Beemer), he learns that Bo (Peter Reckell) is dying. Jada (Elia Cantu) is on hand to comfort him when Shawn gets the bad news.

A flip of the scene shows Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) talking to Dr. Jeffrey Russell (Michael Dietz) about a drug that can help Bo. Unfortunately, the doctor isn’t willing to hand over the drug to Kayla to save her brother.

When Shawn hears Kayla can’t get the drug, he enlists Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) assistance to get it. Shawn’s ready to put it all on the line to keep his father alive, including stealing the drug from Dr. Russell.

Does Steve help Shawn steal the drug, or does Steve come up with another plan?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out the answer to that question and more on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.