Days of our Lives new writers: When do their episodes premiere and what can fans expect?

Days of our Lives is returning to its roots after years of devil possessions, fake soaps, and other crazy stories.

Last summer, news broke that Days’ head writer, Ron Carlivati, was out, and Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford were in as head writers.

However, thanks to the advanced filming schedule for the daytime drama, viewers have yet to see the new regime’s episodes air.

That all changes next week, when Jeanne and Paula’s first episode as head writers premieres on Wednesday, April 23.

It will be a seamless transition for Days of our Lives viewers as the women take time to make changes as they plan to take the show back to the good old days.

Paula and Jeanne are all about having multigenerational families in Salem, and they are excited about the return of many Hortons and fan favorites.

“We wanted to bring more Hortons back to the canvas, give meaningful story to the beloved vets and flesh out our younger cast to give Salem a true multigenerational appeal,” the writers said, according to Parade via TV Guide.

What can Days of our Lives fans expect from the new writers?

John’s (Drake Hogestyn) final arc and who shot EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) are huge priorities at the moment.

We know that John’s storyline will wrap up during May sweeps as Salem learns of his death. Days will pay tribute to John and Drake in June, with many veterans returning for the tribute episodes.

Meanwhile, EJ’s shooting will play out for months to come with many twists and turns. The rumor mill is buzzing that EJ will make a very EJ move and use his shooting to get even with one of his enemies.

Jeanne and Paula are spending the summer and fall honoring the hit Peacock soap and setting the stage for its 60th anniversary in November.

This includes the highly anticipated return of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso), which kicks off during May sweeps.

Along with a shift in the show, Days of our Lives viewers will see various changes in the cast.

Days of our Lives casting news

It’s no secret that Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Carrie Brady (Christie Clark), Ciara Weston (Victoria Konefal), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), and Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) are all headed back to Salem.

Most of them will return for John’s funeral, and many will also be on the scene for the 60th anniversary. However, they aren’t the only former Salemites returning as Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) are also in the mix.

Some new faces will also appear in mystery roles, like soap vet Michael Dietz and Hank Northrop, son of Days alum Wayne Northrop and General Hospital star Lynn Herring.

Marissa Reyes debuts in May as the newly aged Arianna, the daughter of Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Will.

Those are just a few of the changes happening this year, but we expect to hear more as the new writers’ episodes hit Peacock airwaves.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.