Is Rafe leaving Days of our Lives in 2025?

Is Rafe leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Rafe (Galen Gering) shared some unexpected news.

Things have been rough since Rafe returned to his life after Arnold (Galen Gering) impersonated him.

Things came to a head when Jada (Elia Cantu) ended their relationship after she slept with Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and he slept with Sami (Alison Sweeney).

During their breakup chat, Rafe revealed he was quitting Black Patch once Steve (Stephen Nichols) returned to Salem.

Not only that, but Rafe plans to accept an FBI job out of town.

All this has fans wondering if Rafe is again exiting the hit Peacock soap.

There has been no indication from Galen or Days that the actor and character are out of the show.

However, that doesn’t mean Rafe isn’t headed for a brief break from the daytime drama. Days has become known for having characters pop in and out of Salem.

Rafe hasn’t had much going on besides his personal life and the Arnold drama. It would make sense to send him off for a while, especially with the large cast on the Peacock soap.

However, a new era of Days of our Lives has arrived with the new writers taking the helm, so anything is possible. We know the show is returning to its core, which is multigenerational families.

The Hernandez family fits that bill with Rafe as the current patriarch, which would keep him in Salem.

Plus, at some point, Rafe has to become a suspect in the whole who shot EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) storyline. Rafe did have reason to pull the trigger, so his exit for good wouldn’t make much sense, considering that plot point.

Galen has left Days before

At least once a year, the rumor mill seems to buzz that Galen is exiting Days of our Lives as Rafe.

The last time the actor confirmed he was leaving the show was back in 2020 when there was a mass exodus in Salem. Rafe and Galen returned weeks later, revealing the exit was only temporary.

In 2024, when Rafe was stabbed by crazy Connie (Julie Dove), the character was placed in a coma. Galen and Rafe were off canvas for weeks, which was strictly storyline dedicated.

Only time will tell if Galen is really done with Days of our Lives. Something tells us, though, if this were his last hurrah on the show, we would have known about it already.

Casting news tends to break months in advance when it comes to the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.