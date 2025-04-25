Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: The race to save Bo, Marlena is full of advice, and more Salem drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that May sweeps are coming in hot.

Things are changing on Days as episodes from new head writers Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford finally debuted this week.

It’s easy to see the change in the show already, with the best yet to come.

Next week kicks off the story leading to the return of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) during sweeps month.

The fallout of EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) shooting and Johnny (Carson Boatman) learning the truth about his father are front and center, too.

That’s not all, either, as so much Salem drama is stirred up on Days of our Lives.

Shawn and Kayla are desperate to save Bo

News that Bo’s life hangs in the balance spreads throughout Salem. When Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) return to town, it’s the first thing they hear from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

The race is on to help Bo, especially after a life-saving drug is found. Unfortunately, the doctor who created it won’t give it to Kayla to save her brother.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) leans on Jada (Elia Cantu) as he reels from the news about his father. Later, Shawn comes up with a plan to save Bo, and only Steve can help with it because it’s not legal.

Advice, schemes, and devastation hit Salem

Marlena is on hand to give her loved ones some much-needed advice. Johnny and Belle (Martha Madison) get an earful from her as they deal with EJ and more.

The talk with Marlena leads Johnny to make a decision about the adoption. Based on Chanel (Raven Bowens) seeking encouragement from Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Tate (Leo Howard) gunning for Johnny, all signs point to Johnny not signing the papers.

Over on the Kiriakis front, Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) faces the wrath of Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). In fact, sparks fly when Gabi and Philip spar, as this feud might just lead to something else.

Even a heart-to-heart with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) can’t stop Xander (Paul Telfer) from scheming. This time, he lures Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) into his latest antics.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Tate asks Sophia (Rachel Boyd) to go to the prom, but Amy (Shi Ne Nielson) quickly ruins her happiness. The situation has Sophia finally standing up to her mother.

Amy isn’t the only one unhappy about Sophia and Tate. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) must control herself after she spies them in a bonding moment. Lucky for Holly, Doug (Peyton Meyer) is there to distract her with his latest round of trouble.

EJ woke up a changed man, or so he wants everyone to think. After a conversation with Johnny goes awry, EJ has a request for Rita (Maggie Carney) that proves not everything is as it seems with him.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.