Days of our Lives spoilers: Romantic gestures, revenge, desperation, and heated showdowns take over Salem

Valentines Day isn’t over in Salem. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal there’s never a dull moment in Salem. February sweeps have not disappointed so far, and upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera are no exception.

There will be a little something for everyone as Salem explodes with romance, outrage, jealousy, rescues, and a good old-fashioned sister catfight.

Xander and Chloe make romantic gestures

After leaving Titan, Xander (Paul Telfer) focuses on his romance with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Xander proposes to his lady love again.

Sarah, though, shocks Xander with her response. Instead of immediately answering yes, Sarah gives her man cake.

It turns out Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was right to be worried Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) was after Brady (Eric Martsolf). Chloe gives Brady a valentine in his hospital room, leaving him slightly confused.

Revenge and desperation go hand in hand

Now that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is convinced Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is alive, he turns to Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Ben convinces Shawn Ciara needs their help. They attempt to rescue Ciara, but they might be too late.

The preview video shows Ciara telling Rhodes (Jason Downs) just to shoot her. Days spoilers also teased Orpheus (George DelHoyo) manages to manipulate Rhodes. Both things mean trouble for Ciara, Ben, and Shawn.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) taunts Kate (Lauren Koslow) about her fear of losing her boy toy Jake (Brandon Barash). Even though he’s determined to fight it, Gabi’s (Camila Banus) return continues to temp Jake.

Oh yes, Jake can’t keep his eyes off Gabi, something she uses to her advantage every chance she gets.

Classic soap opera showdowns

Abigail (Marci Miller) is out for revenge against her newfound sister Gwen (Emily O’Brien) for killing Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer). The two get into a physical altercation at the funeral, and that’s only the beginning.

Gabi’s shocked when Abigail turns to her for help taking down Gwen. Abigail will do anything in her power to destroy Gwen, even teaming up with her mortal enemy. An intrigued Gabi agrees to hear Abigail’s plan, but fans know Gabi will want to add her own vindicative style to it.

Now that Charlie (Mike Manning) is a free man, so many people in Salem have beef with him. After Allie (Lindsay Arnold) points out Charlie to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) in Horton Square, Lucas loses it on Charlie.

The protective father becomes the latest person to threaten Charlie’s life. Last week it was Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Now, it’s Lucas.

Yep, it certainly appears the daytime drama is setting up a who murdered Charlie mystery, especially since hurricane Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) set to blow back into Salem by the end of the month.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.