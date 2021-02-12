Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara’s kidnapping twist, Gabi plays Jake, and Charlie on the loose

Gabi makes moves to bring out Jake’s jealousy side. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera reveal a week full of plots, scheming, twists, and family showdowns.

Life in Salem isn’t all drama. Love is sprinkled in the mix of the chaos, including a marriage proposal.

Xander (Paul Telfer) once again asks Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to be his wife. It looks like these two finally get it right, at least for now.

New twists and turns for Ciara

Despite being locked in a room, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) manages to get a message to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). February sweeps did reveal Ben, and Ciara’s love connection is psychic, which is why Ben can receive a message from his trapped wife.

Ben and Claire (Isabel Durant) turn to Susan (Stacy Haiduk) for more Ciara clues. It appears Susan is helpful because, by the end of the week, Ben’s search leads him to Clyde (James Read) in prison.

Clyde’s old pal, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) manages to manipulate Rhodes (Jason Downs), who then gives Ciara some disturbing news about her future. Lucky for Ciara, Ben convinces Shawn (Brandon Beemer) to join the search for her.

Unlikely alliances lead to game playing and showdowns

After a run-in with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Charlie (Mike Manning) works to convince Claire he’s innocent.

Charlie’s words fall on deaf ears and have the opposite effect on Claire. Once Belle (Martha Madison) tells Claire that Charlie may walk free from all his crimes, Claire takes action.

How far will Claire go to prove Charlie’s guilt?

Gabi (Camila Banus) uses Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) to make Jake (Brandon Barash) jealous both personally, and professionally. Jake’s not thrilled to learn Gabi strikes a deal with Philip.

The drama with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) also demands Jake’s attention. He wants answers from his ex, who isn’t the best at telling the truth.

Finding out they are sisters does nothing to ease the tension between Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen. They end up in a nasty fight at Laura’s (Jaime Lyn Bauer) funeral.

Although Chad (Billy Flynn) is there for Abigail in her time of need, she also turns to an unlikely source for help. Abigail seeks out Gabi to help her take down Gwen once and for all. Yes, the mortal enemies team up to get rid of the Brit.

Elsewhere in Salem, Vivian (Linda Dano) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are reunited in prison. Plus, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) pushes Rafe (Galen Gering) to protect Ava (Tamara Braun).

Programming note, if Days of our Lives doesn’t air in your area due to the impeachment trial, episodes can be viewed on the NBC app, NBC.com, or the Days app.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.