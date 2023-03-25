Days of our Lives spoilers: John and Marlena reunite, Ciara blasts Hope and Bo shocks Kayla

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal reunions, surprises, and unexpected events are taking over the Peacock soap opera.

There’s no question that Days has been bringing juicy entertainment over the past few weeks.

As May sweeps draw near, more drama, excitement, and jaw-dropping moments can be expected.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama proves that with a twist that appears to be leading to a sad goodbye.

It also gives all the feels with a couple of reunions that will have fans grabbing for the tissues.

However, the footage also leaves more questions than answers for upcoming episodes of the soap opera.

Not all reunions are happy

This week Days of our Lives ended with two major cliffhangers. John (Drake Hogestyn) found Marlena (Deidre Hall) in the cryogenic-like chamber. At the same time, Bo (Peter Reckell) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) ran into each other as they were separately trying to escape.

The Brady family reunion has Kayla hugging her brother as she gushes over him being alive. As Days fans know, Bo has been brainwashed, but that doesn’t stop him from relishing in their reunion.

Meanwhile, John wakes up his beloved Doc from her sleep. Marlena can’t believe she’s seeing her husband and questions whether she’s dreaming or not.

A flip of the scene shows Hope kissing Harris (Steve Burton) just as her daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) walks in.

The moment doesn’t sit well with Ciara, who explodes at Hope over what she just witnessed. Ciara even brings Bo into the mix to prove her point to her mother.

Steve wants answers, and Bo has a plan

Little do Hope and Ciara know Bo is alive. After reuniting with Kayla, the Brady siblings manage to escape the DiMera compound before they can be discovered by Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Steve’s the one to capture Megan (Miranda Wilson), and when he does, Steve wants answers. Patch demands to know what Megan has done with his wife.

Megan won’t know, though, because Bo’s the only one who knows his master plan. It’s adventure time for Bo and Kayla, who isn’t all that thrilled with the trip her brother has taken her on.

Once they arrive at the intended location, Bo reveals to Kayla that they are in Victor’s (John Aniston) childhood home in Greece. Kayla is left stunned at the news that kicks off a new storyline for viewers.

The fact they arrive at Victor’s childhood home means something, and it’s a safe bet the writers are setting the stage to say goodbye to Victor following John Aniston’s death last November.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of Days excitement is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.