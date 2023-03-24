Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Bo and Kayla escape, Megan’s done, Sloan is in cuffs and John has news

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease a week full of must-see moments.

Fans of the hit daytime drama have been patiently waiting for the return of Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Bo (Peter Reckell), as well as Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) to be found alive.

Bo and Hope are back and may not be reunited, but things are headed in that direction.

All bets are on it being a May sweeps moment.

However, Salem will learn that Marlena and Kayla are still alive next week.

That’s not all either, as the tides are changing in Salem with so much juicy entertainment going down.

Rescues and reunions take over Days of our Lives

The week starts with Bo and Kayla reuniting before getting away from Megan’s (Miranda Wilson) clutches. They wind up at Victor’s (John Aniston) childhood home, where Bo clues Kayla in on his next move.

Unfortunately, Kayla and Bo leave the DiMera compound ahead of John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) storming it to find Megan. Steve is the lucky one who captures Megan as John discovers his beloved Doc is alive.

Marlena fills John in on everything that has happened, including Kayla and Kate being alive. Well, at least she thinks Kate’s still alive somewhere.

Back in Salem, Steve informs Stephanie (Abigail Klein) that her mom’s alive, although missing at the moment. Meanwhile, Marlena emotionally reunites with Belle (Martha Madison) and Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Schemes and dreams erupt in Salem

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) prove they work well together as they remain determined to get payback on Stefan (Brandon Barash) for drugging them. They set up Stefan and Gabi (Camila Banus) to be caught in a compromising position by her husband Li (Remington Hoffman).

Another person ready to make a dream come true is Paulina (Jackée Harry). Her dream, though, involves revenge on Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), who Paulina is convinced trashed her office. Paulina demands Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) in for questioning.

It also works because Jada and Rafe chat with Sloan, who ends up in handcuffs. Paulina should be thrilled, but a panic attack indicates she’s worried about more than Sloan.

Relationships are tested as new details come to light

This week, Leo (Greg Rikaart) heard Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) bad-mouthing Rachel (Finlay Rose Slater) to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Next week Chloe must face Brady to explain her actions.

Meanwhile, Brady also faces the truth that he’s raising a mini Kristen after Rachel faces off with her mother in prison. Speaking of mother and daughters, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) isn’t thrilled to find Hope hanging with Harris (Steve Burton).

All of this, plus Gwen (Emily O’Brien) figures out how to take advantage of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Xander (Paul Telfer) fighting over her,

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week of the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.