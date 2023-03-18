Days of our Lives spoilers: Harris helps Bo, John, and Steve get a clue, and Kayla learns Bo’s alive

Days of our Lives spoilers tease things are heating up on the hit Peacock soap opera as fan-favorite returns lead to jaw-dropping entertainment.

It’s March Madness, that’s for sure, as the crazy comes out on Days when the show gives fans something they have been waiting for — a beloved supercouple return.

Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) are back on the canvas as Megan’s (Miranda Wilson) ulterior motives come to light.

The latest preview video reveals the supercouple isn’t the only ones returning to the daytime drama.

Harris (Steve Burton), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have all reappeared to move this hot-button storyline along.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at how all these characters and more are coming together for the ultimate payoff.

It’s all about Megan

After betraying Hope, Harris is determined to help her and bring down Megan. Harris agrees to have a risky procedure done to help gain back some of his memories.

Despite being in a lot of pain, Harris recalls being in the lab with a cryogenic-like chamber. Days fans know this chamber was holding Bo, but will Harris remember that too?

Hope’s desperate for answers, and she’s not the only one. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) continue their hunt for Megan, and it appears they have found the needle in the haystack.

Bo remembers and Kayla gets bombshell news

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Bo tries to fight Megan. However, Megan’s brainwashing makes things difficult for Bo, as viewers saw this week when he turned on Kate (Lauren Koslow).

In the preview footage, Bo recalls his life with a nostalgic flashback of the later great John Aniston as Bo’s father, Victor Kiriakis, talking to him. It then appears that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Bo are on a collision course to find each other as Kayla screams that her brother is alive.

Back in Salem, Ciara gushes to Ben that she’s happy to be back home. Unfortunately, her happiness is short-lived when a stunned Ciara learns where and what Hope has been up to lately.

Will Bo and Kayla finally see each other? Will John and Steve discover the DiMera lab? Is Harris really helping Hope, or is it another ploy?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.