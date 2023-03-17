Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben and Ciara return, Megan’s next plan, shady Brady, and Bo fights

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap opera tease more returns as all roads lead to big reunions.

It may only be March, but Days will seem more like a sweeps month next week.

The daytime drama focuses heavily on the fact that Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) are back on the show.

That includes the return of Harris (Steve Burton), whom Hope makes a shocking discovery about, leading her to question him regarding his Megan (Miranda Wilson) connection. Harris steps up to prove his love for Hope even though it involves a very dangerous procedure.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are also back just in time to receive some very thrilling news.

Yes, Robert will be pulling double duty as Alex and Ben. Plenty is going on with Alex right now, so fans can expect a run-in between the two characters as a nod to the talented actor.

Megan and Bo have agendas

All roads lead back to Megan for several fan favorites who are in serious danger. Kate (Lauren Koslow) won’t last long because spoilers tease that Megan orders her to be killed.

Meanwhile, Bo’s determined to fight whatever plan Megan has in store. Since she messed with his brain DiMera style, that won’t be easy. Bo uses his love for Hope to fight back against Megan as he uncovers more information about her master plan.

As Bo tries manipulating Megan, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are close to finding the secret DiMera lab/compound. Speaking of John, Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries desperately to reach her husband after she and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) find out some pivotal information from Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Winning isn’t easy in Salem

Back in Salem, Brady (Eric Martsolf) stoops to Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) level to gain the upper hand on his ex. It works, but Brady’s happiness is short-lived.

Dealing with a sassy Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) gets the best of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and she says some not-so-nice things about the little girl. Unfortunately for Chloe, Leo (Greg Rikaart) hears her, which means trouble for her and Brady.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) finally score a victory against Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) with a bit of help from Belle (Martha Madison). Sloan isn’t done with these Chanel and Paulina, so they may not want to bust out the champagne just yet.

More Days tidbits

As mentioned above, Robert will pull double duty as Alex and Ben. What’s in store for Ben is being kept under wraps. However, Alex finds himself facing off with Xander (Paul Telfer). Their latest blow-up has everything to do with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander’s jealousy.

Is anyone else feeling this Gwen and Alex pairing?

Elsewhere in Salem, Li (Remington Hoffman) keeps interfering with Gabi’s (Camila Banus) plans to see Stefan (Brandon Barash), who doesn’t know Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) are playing him like a fiddle. Yes, the DiMera brothers’ truce was not a cease-fire.

Get ready for more Days of our Lives because Peacock just renewed the show, and you can read all about it here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.