Days of our Lives spoilers: Happy endings, new beginnings, and a killer on the loose take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that things are changing in Salem as two fan favorites say goodbye and a familiar face hits town.

July sweeps definitely shook things up for the hit Peacock soap.

The aftermath of all the sweeps drama will impact the show and keep fans talking for months.

While there were plenty of twists and turns during July sweeps, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) leaving was something Days fans knew was looming.

In the latest preview video for the daytime drama, their loved ones gather at the Brady Pub for a goodbye party as they head to Paris.

It’s the end of an era for Ericole fans who have watched their relationship ups and downs for nearly 25 years. We get a few flashbacks to look back on their romance as they finally get their happily ever after, at least for now.

New beginnings and new discoveries take over Salem

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe (James Reynolds) are moving full steam ahead with reviving Body & Soul. Although they initially hit a roadblock with casting, Abe and Kate are shocked when Charlemagne Delacroix (Deidre Hall) shows up at their door.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Abe has an offer for Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), meaning the video footage could really be Marlena dressed in Charlemagne Delacroix. Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Speaking of new beginnings, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) seem to be embarking on a new one. After she and Brady have more drunken fun, Fiona reminds him this is their dirty little secret.

Over with Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Chad (Billy Miller), the search for the truth about Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) leads them to a shocking discovery.

Plus, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) try to rekindle their romance, and Tate (Leo Howard) worries about Theresa (Emily O’Brien).

Crazy Connie claims another victim

After Rafe’s (Galen Gering) stabbing, Paulina (Jackée Harry) vents to Jada (Elia Cantu) about Salem not needing a killer on the loose. Well, thanks to Connie (Julie Dove), that’s exactly what seems to be happening.

Desperate to keep the fact she killed Li (Remington Hoffman) a secret, Everett (Blake Berris) becomes Connie’s next target. They had a deal, but Connie fears he will back out of it, so she takes action.

After Connie spies something she clearly doesn’t like, she stabs Everett outside his hotel room at the Salem Inn. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Jada find Everett in dire straits, with Stephannie pleading for him to hang in there.

