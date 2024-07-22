Days of our Lives finally put a face to a name today with the arrival of Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mom, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

It was only a matter of time before Days fans were introduced to Fiona.

When Xander and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) suddenly started mentioning her a couple of months ago, fans knew the character would soon be on the canvas.

Their wedding was the perfect way to bring Fiona into the fold.

Thanks to Fiona, Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) lies were exposed, revealing that Xander, not Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), is really Victor’s (John Aniston) son.

Fiona certainly raised many questions after her debut on the hit Peacock soap, and we have some answers about her.

Who is Xander’s mom on Days of our Lives?

Even though Xander has been in Salem for years, he only recently really began talking about his mother. Fiona has caused a lot of trouble for Xander due to her drinking.

Now adding even more fuel to their already turbulent relationship, Fiona revealed she was a cheater. The news Fiona cheated on Titus, the man Xander thought was his father, with Victor, will have a ripple effect on her making amends with Xander.

Fiona has only debuted, but we can already see that she’s definitely going to stir the pot. Aside from blowing up Xander, Theresa, and Alex’s lives, she also got flirty with a drunk Brady (Eric Martsolf).

There’s no doubt Fiona and Brady are heading for a little fun that will have lasting implications for the Kiriakis family.

There isn’t much to know about Fiona right now other than she’s bringing trouble as we learn more about the character. However, her portrayer, Serena Scott Thomas, has given Days of our Lives fans insight into her alter ego.

Days of our Lives star Serena Scott Thomas teases Xander’s mom Fiona

Speaking with TV Insider before she arrived in Salem, Serena shared her thoughts on Fiona.

“Fiona comes with her Fiona flair, large and in charge, with a twinkle in her eye. She wants to make amends with her son having been in rehab, having done a lot of work on herself. She knows that she has to mend this relationship, and her goal is to start being a mother,” the actress shared with the outlet.

In true soap fashion, Serena and Days have kept details about Fiona close to the vest. The first impression of Fiona, though, is she’s going to be quite an interesting character.

What are your thoughts on Fiona?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.