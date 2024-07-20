Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa’s busted, EJ blackmails Eric, boozy Brady, and more Salem drama

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal July sweeps are going out with a bang on the hit Peacock soap.

Bad decisions and truth bombs are shaking things up as Days enters the final full week of sweeps month.

This week ended with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) wedding getting interrupted by his mother, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

Ever since Xander’s mom was first mentioned, it was assumed she would expose Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) scheme.

That’s exactly what Mama Cook does, leading to some good old-fashioned soap chaos.

The latest preview video also has a couple of unexpected twists to keep Days of our Lives fans glued to their TV screens.

Alex and Xander confront Theresa

Fiona wastes no time revealing the letter to Victor (John Aniston) from Angelica is a fake. Chaos erupts after her bombshell that she wrote the letter to Victor, not Angelica, revealing Xander, not Alex, is the real Kiriakis heir.

It doesn’t take long for Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to figure out what happened.

The confrontation we have been waiting for happens when Alex literally explodes at Theresa. Alex demands answers from his wife as Sarah, Xander, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Bonnie (Judi Evans), and Justin (Wally Kurth) look on in disbelief.

Xander was worried his mother would wreck his wedding but he couldn’t have predicted this. A flip of the scene shows Theresa attempting to leave the Salem PD, only to have Xander stop her in her tracks.

Oh yes, the walls have closed on Theresa, and she has much explaining to do! Meanwhile, the double wedding drama may take center stage, but some new twists also hit the daytime drama.

Blackmail and new bed buddies rock Salem

Brady (Eric Martsolf) left the wedding right after Alex and Theresa became husband and wife. While he misses the drama that unfolds, Brady manages to create some drama of his own.

The wedding pushes Brady to the brink, and he gives in to his demon, alcohol. Boozy Brady hits on Ava (Tamara Braun), who happily enjoys his company a little too much, perhaps.

In true soap fashion, they end up in bed together, and a sober Brady wakes up the next day filled with questions.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) face off over Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Never one to be counted out, EJ has an ace up his sleeve to keep Nicole and Eric apart. EJ threatens to tell Holly (Ashley Puzemis) that Eric was the one who killed her father, Daniel (Shawn Christian).

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal their fight leads Nicole to make a life-changing decision, which we know leads to Arianne and Nicole leaving the show.

There’s so much juicy entertainment on the Peacock soap. Be sure to tune in daily so that you don’t miss a moment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.