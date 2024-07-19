Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole’s exit, Alex and Xander truth bomb, and Everett unhinged

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease fans won’t want to miss a moment.

The time has come for two major things to happen on Days as July sweeps near the end.

One of those is the exit of Arianne Zucker as Nicole, which happens next week.

The other, of course, is the truth about Xander (Paul Telfer) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) finally being exposed.

Those aren’t the only things going down in Salem, though.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bobby (Blake Berris) leaves a path of destruction to get Jada (Elia Cantu) back and ensure Everett stays gone.

Here’s what is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Xander’s mom exposes the truth

Friday’s episode ended with the cliffhanger of Xander’s mom, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas), interrupting Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander’s wedding. Fiona causes chaos by exposing Xander as Victor’s (John Aniston) son, not Alex.

The news sends Theresa (Emily O’Brien) into panic mode, fearing her lies will soon be exposed. Things get worse for Theresa when Xander puts her in the hot seat while he looks for answers.

Bitterness takes over Alex once his life is turned upside down, and it’s Sarah who lends him a comforting ear. Later, Alex faces Justin (Wally Kurth), owning up for his awful behavior in hopes of mending their broken relationship.

If dealing with his daddy bombshell isn’t enough for Alex, Theresa has one more bit of shocking news for Alex and Brady (Eric Martsolf)

Everett/Bobby and Connie wreak havoc on Salem

Next week, Bobby does a terrible job of playing Everett, and his actions raise many suspicions.

First, Jada and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) are left shook after encountering Everett. Then, how he treats Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) has all four ladies wondering if Bobby is back.

Meanwhile, still in debt to Everett, Connie (Julie Dove) makes a beeline for Rafe (Galen Gering) to finish what she started. However, things go awry when Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) busts Connie with her brother, putting Gabi in the line of fire.

Nicole’s exit and more Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) duke it out over Nicole, only to learn she has her own plans. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) freaks out over her mom’s plans to disrupt her life and her summer with Tate (Leo Howard).

Brady finds himself in another mess after getting too close for comfort with Ava (Tamara Braun) to avoid his feelings for Theresa. Ava and Brady’s encounter lands her in an awkward position with her friend and boss, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the Days filled with drama and chaos?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.