Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole and Eric out, Connie’s next victim, Abigail news, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap reveal big changes are coming to Salem.

The exit we knew was coming for months has arrived.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gather their family and friends for one final goodbye.

This marks the end of the road for Arianne as Nicole Walker after nearly 25 years, and no, she won’t be back.

That isn’t the case for Greg, who Days fans should expect to pop back in again, likely for the upcoming tribute to Bill Hayes and the on-screen death of Doug Williams.

It’s not only those two that are shaking things up on the hit daytime drama, but a shift is dynamic thanks to the end of July sweeps.

Connie attacks again as Jada seeks answers

More desperate than ever to cover their tracks, crazy Connie (Julie Dove) and lying Everett (Blake Berris) take drastic measures. Ava (Tamara Braun) finds herself in Connie’s crosshairs after a visit to Rafe (Galen Gering).

When Connie claims another victim, will it be Ava or someone else who gets in her way?

Over with Everett, he squirms as Jada (Elia Cantu) puts him in the hot seat. Jada and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) are certain Bobby is pretending to be Everett and are determined to prove they are right.

The two ladies have more leverage thanks to Jada’s new promotion, which forces Everett to fake some tender moments with Stephanie.

Moving forward isn’t easy in Salem

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) can’t find their rhythm now that she’s free. Their anniversary celebration goes south after Gabi grills Stefan about his relationship with Ava.

Speaking of Ava, determined to keep her drunken night with Brady (Eric Martsolf) a secret lands her on Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) radar. Kristen puts Ava in the hot seat over her behavior.

Body & Soul is coming to Salem courtesy of Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow). After hitting a snag with casting, Abe turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

It seems like he wants them on the show and they aren’t the only ones. Johnny (Carson Boatman) gets involved with Body & Soul, too, which we all saw coming a mile away.

Other Days Tidbits

Chad’s (Billy Flynn) and Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) search for the truth about Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) moves back to the forefront. They get shocking news that kicks this story into high gear next week.

Elsewhere in Salem, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) gets an offer from Andrew (Colton Little) that she really shouldn’t refuse now that all her lies have been exposed. The aftermath of what Theresa did had a ripple effect in Salem.

Xander (Paul Telfer) gets a push from Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to make up with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas). Little does Sarah know, Fiona has another secret: drunken Brady. The two enjoy another night of binge drinking and more.

All of this plus, Marlena leans on Paul (Christopher Sean) as her worry for John (Drake Hogestyn) mounts, while Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) figure out their next move and Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets a phone call from an old friend.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.