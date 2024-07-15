Days of our Lives is about to undergo a major casting shakeup, and fans are worried that Rafe (Galen Gering) may be included.

This week kicked off with the aftermath of Connie (Julie Dove) stabbing Rafe.

Connie bartered with Bobby/Everett (Blake Berris) to keep his mouth shut about her killing Li (Remington Hoffman), and Rafe was collateral damage.

Days left fans wondering about Rafe’s future over the weekend and kept it going as the week began.

As Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and company fight to keep Rafe alive, there’s speculation that a surprise exit is on the horizon.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Rafe leaving Days of our Lives?

The answer to whether Rafe is leaving the show is no. Rafe being stabbed most definitely is all storyline related.

Galen hasn’t indicated that he plans to exit the hit Peacock soap. Plus, earlier this year, when Days of our Lives gave a look at the 15000th episode celebration, Galen was featured in the massive cast photo and another shot with several of his cast members.

That picture also revealed other returns, thanks to the actors and actresses featured in the pictures.

Rafe has been floundering a bit over the years, especially as his personal life has been one dumpster fire after another. Rafe seems to have found a good match in Jada (Elia Cantu).

The stabbing and Bobby wanting Jada back give Rafe more of a front-burner storyline. This story has a lot to unpack, and we are here for crazy Connie and bananas Bobby.

Aside from this, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) just got out of prison, so Rafe finally has some family back on screen. The rumor mill is buzzing that more of the Hernandez clan will pop up in Salem, too.

While Rafe seems to be staying put right now, casting changes are coming to the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives casting news

July means the end of Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker after a nearly 25-year run on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a surprise guest stops the double wedding, and all bets are on it being Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mother. Serena Scott Thomas has been cast as Fiona Cook, and it sounds like this is her big debut.

Derek Yates joined the show, making his first appearance as Kerry Weaver, yes, just like ER, last week. As the con man tries to change his ways, Kerry is one of many men slated to interact with Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Bill Hayes’ final episode just hit Peacock airwaves last week, and so many stars are set to return in December for Doug’s funeral. Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) opened up about filming her final scenes with her late husband before the episode airing.

So much is happening in Salem these days, but one thing that is not happening is Rafe leaving.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.