Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: WilSon’s exit, Kristen and Brady return, and Philip makes waves

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease a goodbye, familiar faces are back, and a family war is brewing.

After months of anticipation, the beginning of the mass exodus is here. Viewers watched this week as Rafe (Galen Gering) and Gabi (Camila Banus) left Salem thanks to the danger their father Eduardo (A. Martinez) brought to the family.

The good news is both Rafe and Gabi are not gone forever. Camila and Galen have both confirmed they will return to the daytime drama when production resumes in September.

Next week fans will watch as Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) bid adieu to Salem. Sonny’s new job offer takes the couple and their daughter Ari (Sydney Brower) to Phoenix.

Justin (Wally Kurth) is heartbroken after learning Sonny is leaving, but Bonnie (Judi Evans) is there to console him.

Kiriakis family drama

Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) return has dramatically changed the dynamic of the Kiriakis family. He and Xander (Paul Telfer) battle for the CEO position at Titan. The two cousins force Victor (John Aniston) to make a difficult decision. Will Victor choose his prodigal son or his loyal, but troubled, nephew?

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are not happy to see Philip sticking around Salem. Philip confronts his old pals, adding more fuel to the fire with their discontent he is back.

Not everyone is upset that Philip is home. He has a nice reunion with his mom Kate (Lauren Koslow) and brother Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). They fill him in on all the juicy town gossip, including the custody battle for Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) newborn son.

Speaking of the court battle, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) suffer a massive blow to their case. Sami (Alison Sweeney) brings in a surprise witness that significantly impacts the hearings. Could it be Sami manages to convince Xander to confirm Nicole did murder Deimos (Vincent Irizarry)?

Sami’s happiness is short-lived. Belle and Sami have a showdown over Sami’s recent actions and the toll Sami’s selfishness is taking on the family.

In the nick of time

John’s (Drake Hogestyn) condition brings Brady (Eric Martsolf) home. He and Marlena (Deidre Hall) catch up while holding vigil at John’s bedside. Brady is just the medicine for Marlena. His timing couldn’t be more perfect, either.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is desperate for answers about Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Marlena is the one person who can help Ben uncover the truth. It works because Ben recalls a key piece of evidence that could lead to finding his wife.

Fans will learn Ciara’s fate as Vincent (Michael Teh) makes a shocking confession to her. Will Ben make it to her in time, or is this how Ciara is written off the soap opera?

Much to Brady’s dismay, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) also returns to be there for him. They argue over the risk she is taking by being back in Salem. She has an ace up her sleeve, though. Lani (Sal Stowers) helps her friend in her time of need, even though it upsets Eli (Lamon Archey).

It is going to be another exciting week on Days. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.