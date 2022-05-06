Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: The search for baby Weston, TR scrambles, and Xander’s next move

Eli is awake, and the walls close in on TR on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease drama is the name of the game in Salem.

May sweeps are in full swing, which means Days fans won’t want to miss a second of the show. The climax of the devil story is here now that baby Weston has been born. Plus, Eli (Lamon Archey) is finally awake, which means one trouble-making character will soon face the music.

Oh yes, it’s a month full of jaw-dropping moments that will keep Days of our Lives viewers glued to their TV screens and talking for weeks to come.

AlDevil kidnaps baby Weston

The moment the devil has been waiting for is finally here. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) realizes Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is really possessed. AlDevil wastes no time snatching the little boy to put her plan in motion, but she will need help from a familiar face.

Meanwhile, new parents Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara frantically search for their son. Before the week is over, Ciara finds herself face to face with Evan (Brock Kelly) and in grave danger again.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) works with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Susan (Stacy Haiduk) to help free Allie from the devil’s clutches. While the devil story will end during sweeps month, Days fans have a couple of weeks before it happens.

Xander and Roman worry

After learning of Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) deceitful actions, Xander (Paul Telfer) is left wondering what comes next for him.

The answer is Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Xander reaches out to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to determine if Sarah should be given the antidote from Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Over with Roman (Josh Taylor), he expresses his fear something awful has happened to Sami (Alison Sweeney) to Kate (Lauren Koslow). What he doesn’t know is Sami’s with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), who really kidnapped her, not EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

TR truth bomb dropped

Now that Eli is awake, it is only a matter of time before the truth about TR (William Christian) comes out. Eli wasn’t shot by a drug dealer but rather TR because the cop was ready to blow up TR’s lies.

TR scrambles to cover his tracks. However, it’s too little too late when Eli spills it all to Lani (Sal Stowers). The bombshell leads to a heated confrontation involving Lani, Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), and TR, and not everyone makes it out alive.

Other things going on in Salem include Gwen getting a couple of offers that lead to her freedom. Victor (John Aniston) pushes Sonny (Zach Tinker) for an answer about Titan, while Anna (Leann Hunley) reveals a risky plan to Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.