Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Shocking returns, Stefano and Marlena’s wedding, and trouble for Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease shocking returns, a wedding in chaos, and life-changing trouble for Brady (Eric Martsolf).

There is more of the same coming up on the daytime drama, as viewers anxiously await the payoff for several pivotal stories. The baby switch and Stefano’s (Stephen Nichols) obsession with Marlena (Deidre Hall) are two storylines viewers are ready to have over.

Lies, deceit, and a wedding in chaos

Stefano and Marlena’s nuptials are thrown into chaos, thanks to Anna (Leann Hunley). She puts a wrench in The Phoenix’s plan to finally have his Queen of the Night be his bride. Stefano is not going to be happy with Tony’s (Thaao Penghlis) lady love.

John (Drake Hogestyn) is on the hunt to find Marlena. Brady is set on helping his dad, but their quest gets Brady shot. Thankfully, it won’t be life-threatening. He will be on the mend by the end of the week only to discover baby Mickey has the same birthmark Rachel did.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is there to witness what goes down at Stefano’s hideout. She is keeping it from Brady, thanks to Chad (Billy Flynn) saying Stefano threatened Marlena’s life. Kristen’s happiness with Brady is going to be short-lived when he finds out she lied.

Speaking of lies, Eric (Greg Vaughan) realizes Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is keeping something from him. Lies are what destroyed their romance in the past. Now that Eric is on to her, will Nicole come clean, or continue to keep him in the dark regarding the baby switch?

Familiar faces return to Salem

Nicole is surprised to see Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) on her doorstep. Fans know he is dead. So, is Nicole dreaming, or is someone claiming to be Daniel?

Hopefully, it is Daniel’s ghost. Nicole needs some guidance. The last thing she needs is a presumed-dead Daniel to be alive or even a twin of his to shake up her life.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) get a visit from an old nemesis. The newly reunited couple is stunned when Leo Stark turns up at their front door. He has an intriguing offer for Sonny and Will, but they will, of course, be skeptical of anything that is presented by Leo.

Sheila (Tionne ‘T-BOZ’ Watkins) makes a quick pit-stop in Salem too. Is she there is see her good friend Eli (Lamon Archey) or reconnect with Abe (James Reynolds)?

Other Salem news

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) struggles with what she did while she was Princess Gina. Orpheus (George DelHoyo) hires a lawyer to help Evan (Brock Kelly) with his legal trouble. Abigail (Kate Mansi) puts her life in danger to find out what is going on with Chad.

It is going to be another week full of jaw-dropping action on the NBC daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily to keep up with what is going down in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.