Shawn Christian returns to Days of our Lives as Daniel Jonas

Shawn Christian is returning to Days of our Lives as Daniel Jonas for a short stint next week. The talented actor is reprising the role he originated in 2008 on April 1st.

Soaps.com was the first to report Shawn and Daniel are heading back to Salem. Ironically, Daniel returns the same day Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) pays Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) a visit.

Is there a connection between the two characters returning at the same time? Fans are going to have to tune in to find out the answer to that question.

What happened Daniel Jonas?

Daniel was initially brought to town by his godfather, Victor (John Aniston) to save Bo’s (Peter Reckell) life. The good doctor saved Bo and stuck around embarking on a romance with several ladies in Salem.

Chelsea (Rachel Melvin), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Carly (Crystal Chappell), and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) were all women who caught Daniel’s attention.

It was later revealed Daniel and Carly had a child together, Melanie (Molly Burnett) from their romance when they were younger. Daniel and Nicole eventually had Holly, thanks to Chloe agreeing to be heir surrogate.

In 2016, Daniel, Jennifer, Brady (Eric Martsolf), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) were involved in a horrific car crash thanks to Eric driving drunk. The accident left Daniel brain dead and Brady in need of a new heart.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), who turned out to be Daniel’s biological mom, made the heart-breaking decision to remove Daniel from life-support. She then agreed to donate his heart to Brady.

The return of Daniel Jonas

Since Daniel is dead, it is a safe assumption he is returning as a ghost. Nicole is conflicted as to what to do about the baby switch. She is certain baby Mickey is Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady’s daughter, Rachel.

Even though the DNA results proved Eric and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) were the parents, Nicole is confident Xander (Paul Telfer) switched the DNA test. She is right too. Perhaps Daniel will appear to Nicole in a dream to help ease her conscious as to what to do about the switch.

Maggie is headed off to prison, so maybe she gets a visit from her dead son’s ghost. She has been struggling since learning her drunk driving caused the death of Adrienne (Judi Evans). Daniel’s spirit could give her some clarity or help ease her struggles.

Whatever it is that brings Shawn Christian back to Days as Daniel Jonas, fans will be thrilled to have him on screen, even if it is for a very brief stint.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.