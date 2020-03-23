Greg Rikaart returns to Days of our Lives: Is he leaving The Young and the Restless?

Greg Rikaart is returning to Days of our Lives as Leo Stark. The casting news has The Young and the Restless fans wondering if Greg is leaving the role of Kevin Fisher on the CBS soap opera.

Soaps.com was first to break the news that Greg would be reprising the role of conniving Leo. The website has confirmed Leo will be back in Salem starting April 1st.

Is Greg leaving Y&R?

Details regarding Greg’s return to Days are being kept under wraps, including how long Leo will be hanging out in Salem.

The actor has not yet commented on his new gig. As fans know, Greg has been at home in self-quarantine battling coronavirus symptoms.

Even if Leo is back on the canvas for an extended time, it doesn’t mean that Greg is leaving Y&R. Although it is unusual for soap opera stars to air on multiple shows, it does occasionally happen.

Wally Kurth is the perfect example. He has been appearing on Days and General Hospital for years.

There one significant reason why fans shouldn’t’ be concerned Greg is exiting the CBS daytime drama. He has already filmed Leo’s scenes at Days. The NBC show films months in advance, freeing up Greg to shoot scenes on Y&R.

Greg and Kevin are Y&R fan favorites

Greg and Kevin are fan favorites on the CBS soap opera. When the actor left the role he had played for 14 years in 2017, Y&R fans were devastated. However, Greg promised it was not the end of the road for him or Kevin.

Shortly after wrapping his Days gig, Greg shared the news he was returning to Y&R as Kevin. It was music to fans’ ears, especially when it was revealed Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) would be returning to Genoa City too.

The couple was given some exciting news around the holidays when Chloe announced she was pregnant. This was done to accommodate Elizabeth’s real-life pregnancy. Kevin and Chloe’s story has primarily focused on them expanding their family.

Although Kevin hasn’t been front and center since Greg’s return to the CBS show, fans are still happy to have him back in the mix. Here is hoping the writers are working on a juicy story for Kevin that will utilize his unique skills.

Days of our Lives fans should be prepared for Leo Stark to stir up trouble. Greg Rikkart is set to reprise the role of Leo for a short stint, but it will not impact him playing Kevin Fisher on The Young and The Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.