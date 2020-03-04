Wally Kurth back on contract at Days of our Lives: Is he leaving General Hospital?

Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis) is back on contract at Days of our Lives. It is exciting news for fans of the NBC soap opera, but it has General Hospital fans worried that Wally is leaving the role of Ned Quartermaine.

The in-demand actor has been working on both daytime dramas since 2012, which is an unusual arrangement in the soap opera world. An actor is rarely allowed the option of working on more than one show.

Days of our Lives contract

What fans may not be aware of is Wally was previously on contract at Days, while still appearing on General Hospital in a recurring capacity. Like all other actors with the NBC soap opera, he was released from his contract last November before the show went on an extended hiatus.

After NBC renewed Days, production resumed and cast contract negotiations began. Wally, as well as many other actors and actresses, agreed to start filming without a contract. Some stars, such as Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey were only asked back to finish up specific storylines.

Last week, Wally inked a new deal with Days. He is now on contract, with his name appearing in the show credits on Monday, March 3. Neither NBC nor Wally has confirmed the length of his contract.

How lucky am I to work w this terrific actress. Love @SuzanneC_Rogers https://t.co/Dkzv1l7exK — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) February 27, 2020

The news Wally signed a contract at Days comes hot on the heels of news Nadia Bjorlin inked a deal to return as Chloe Lane.

Is Wally leaving General Hospital?

While Days was on hiatus and Wally was not on contract, he was able to appear more frequently on General Hospital as Ned. Now that he signed with the NBC show again and Justin’s storyline keeps heating up, fans are worried it means the end of Ned in Port Charles.

According to Soaps.com, Wally is not leaving GH, but he will only appear as Ned sporadically when his Days schedule allows. Before, when Wally was on contract with Days, he explained to Soaps In Depth how he was able to navigate the two shows.

who knew Port Chuck had a karaoke night? https://t.co/FnbomPOeq3 — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) February 16, 2020

“The wonderful thing is that DAYS and GH coordinated and worked together and said that I can still go do GH DAYS gets first choice if I have to work. But I can still do GH, and Frank is allowing me to go do DAYS and also knows he can use me if he needs me to come on GH. So, I’m the luckiest actor in town that I get to do both shows. So, I have a feeling that I’ll be back on GH in a couple of months. Which will be great,” he shared with the magazine.

The unusual arrangement that has allowed Wally Kurth to appear on General Hospital and Days of our Lives for years has been working great. Now that Wally is back on contract on at the NBC show it doesn’t mean he is exiting the ABC daytime drama. It merely means Ned will be seen less frequently.

Days of our Lives fans and General Hospital fans can rejoice. Wally Kurth is not going anywhere.