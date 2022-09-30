Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Mike Horton returns, Eric and Nicole are busted, and John’s news

Nicole has some explaining to do on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit soap opera tease the show’s filled with shocking moments fans won’t see coming.

It was a big week for Days with the revelation that Clyde (James Read) killed Abigail (Marci Miller) and stabbed Sonny (Zach Tinker).

The impact of Abigail’s death and Clyde as her killer will be felt in Salem for a long time, though.

Now that the who stabbed Sonny and killed Abigail story has wrapped up, it will allow for new storylines to emerge.

Love drama will be the name of the game in Salem as the show gears up for November sweeps.

There’s also a big return and a new scandal hitting Salem.

Let’s see what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Mike Horton’s back in town just in time

It’s been 12 years since Mike (Roark Critchlow) was in Salem. The last time Days fans saw Mike, he was back for a tribute episode to honor Frances Reid and her legendary character Alice Horton.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Next week Mike comes home for a brief stint as his younger sister Jennifer (Cady McClain) needs the support of her family the most. Popping pills since Abigail died, Jennifer was finally busted when Gwen (Emily O’Brien) found out and told Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Jennifer must deal with her addiction and a shocking realization. It sounds like Jennifer realized she might have hit Gwen.

Whatever it is, before the week is over, Jennifer will say goodbye to Salem. Mike’s return most likely has to do with her exit.

Rafe and Jada get a clue

Ever since Eric (Greg Vaughan) moved back to Salem, he and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have been dancing around their feelings. Nicole even married Rafe (Galen Gering) to prove to him that she was over her ex.

Unfortunately, Nicole and Eric aren’t good at hiding their feelings. Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe are already suspicious.

However, things worsen when Rafe and Jada find Eric and Nicole in a compromising position next week.

Other Salem tidbits

The storyline of Orpheus (George DelHoyo) poisoning Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) heats up too. Rex (Kyle Lowder) believes he can help at least his mother, Kate.

However, news from John (Drake Hogestyn) could dash Rex’s hopes of helping. Days fans can expect an update on all three women as their conditions deteriorate further.

Over with Paulina (Jackée Harry), she gets a surprise visit from Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). The fall preview video teases a scandal involving Chanel (Raven Bowens) with the word murder written on the windows of Sweet Bits. This kicks off next week with Chanel left shaken and Paulina angry with Sloan.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.