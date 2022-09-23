Days of our Lives beauty Camila Banus in busty yellow swimsuit is ‘beach bum’

Camila looks fabulous on and off-screen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Days of our Lives beauty Camila Banus stunned in a busty yellow swimsuit as she enjoyed a “beach bum” day.

The brunette beauty has been heating things up in Salem for over a decade as Gabi Hernandez.

Camila’s working on other projects that show off her stellar fashion style when she’s not mixing it up on the hit soap opera.

Camila often shares some of those things with her 149k Instagram followers.

This week was no exception either, as she teased another jaw-dropping photoshoot.

The talented actress combined her fashion sense, beauty, and love of the beach in her recent share.

Camila Banua stuns in busty yellow swimsuit for ‘beach bum’ fun

Taking to Instagram, Camila shared a post with two photos of her at the beach. These weren’t chill or relaxed pictures but rather the revealing one of her latest modeling gigs,

Camila rocked a canary yellow high-cut one-piece swimsuit with tiny straps and a low neckline that fit her perfectly. In the first photo, Camila stood on the beach with a glimpse of the ocean in the background. She had her hands up by her ears as she slightly looked off to the side.

The second snap was a side shot. Camila had one hand down by her side with the other above her head, pulling back her long brown locks. While her body faced the ocean, Camila looked straight on into the camera.

“Endless summer for this beach bum 😍💛💛💛 Malibu shoot with the amazing @tomdewh #summer #laplaya #unveranosinti,” was the caption on the post.

Camila tagged the photographer in her post as the person responsible for her jaw-dropping pictures.

What’s next for Gabi on Days of our Lives?

While she enjoys fun in the sun off-screen, Camila’s alter ego, Gabi, isn’t having such an easy ride.

Days has ramped up the drama for the fall season. Gabi will be front and center in the craziness as she prepares to marry Li (Remington Hoffman). Unfortunately for him, Gabi’s one true love, Stefan (Brandon Barash), has returned from the dead.

Thanks to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), and Li, Stephan doesn’t remember Gabi is his true love. Stefan only remembers loving Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

The fall promo video featured Gabi and Li’s wedding. Days of our Lives fans can expect this wedding, like most in Salem, won’t go off with a few interruptions.

Whether she’s keeping the people of Salem in line as Gabi or taking photos on the beach, Camila Banus always looks fabulous.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.