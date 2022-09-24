Days of our Lives spoilers: Jennifer’s secret exposed, a deadly crash, and a Chad and Clyde showdown

Jennifer’s actions have severe consequences on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease bombshells are dropped, and truths are exploding all over Salem.

For the past couple of months, the hit soap opera has focused on who killed Abigail (Marci Miller).

This week, Days fans learned Clyde (James Read) was the culprit and that he also stabbed Sonny (Zach Tinker).

The preview video for the daytime drama teases the fallout of this news.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) face dire consequences for their actions after learning what Clyde did.

That’s not all either, as lives will be in danger in upcoming episodes of the show.

Why did Clyde kill Abigail?

The news that Clyde was the one who killed Abigail spreads throughout Salem. Justin (Wally Kurth) breaks the news to a devastated Nancy (Patrika Darbo) as Bonnie (Judi Evans) looks on with tears in her eyes.

Flashbacks to the night Abigail died have Clyde entering her bedroom. Abigail does her best to fight off Clyde. Amid their struggle, Clyde stabs her.

Although that doesn’t answer why Clyde murdered Abigail, Chad holds a gun on Clyde in the cemetery demanding answers. An unhinged Chad screams as Clyde sits there, but not for long.

The video flips to Clyde strangling Chad after somehow overpowering him. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad lands in trouble and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) is there to save him. It sounds like EJ will stop Clyde from killing his brother.

Jennifer’s grief leads to tragedy

A ghostly Abigail visits Jennifer, who has been consumed with grief since her daughter’s passing. The tearful moment only leads Jennifer further into her pain pill addiction.

Jennifer has been popping pills since Abigail died. While she convinced Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) she would seek help, that was not the case. Gwen (Emily O’Brien) became the second person to discover Jennifer’s problem.

Days of our Lives spoilers also revealed Gwen tells Jack (Matthew Ashford) Jennifer’s taking pills. Jack shares the news with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), but it just might be too late for either of them to help Jennifer.

The video flips to an upset Jennifer driving as headlights come straight at her before she swerves, and screeching tires are heard.

Fans will recall the fall promo video, a car crash with Jennifer driving led to a car going over a cliff and exploding. All signs point to that going down in the next few episodes.

It’s another must-see week in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the jaw-dropping action is missed.

