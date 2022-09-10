Days of our Lives spoilers: Fall brings a wedding, scandals, death, romance, reunions, and a killer exposed

Gabi prepares to get married again on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that as the hit soap opera moves to Peacock, the show’s bringing its A-game to ensure fans stick with it.

On Friday, Days aired its final episode on NBC. The last show got off by two minutes just as Gabi (Camila Banus) was about to see an alive Stefan (Brandon Barash) due to King Charles’ speech.

The cliffhanger was intended to help persuade viewers to follow the daytime drama to Peacock.

Ahead of the show being cut off, Days of our Lives debuted a fall promo filled with jaw-dropping moments, including Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finally giving into their feelings.

Unfortunately for them, Jada (Elia Cantu) spies the passionate kiss. Later Jada faints with Rafe (Galen Gering) there to catch her.

Another romance blossoming is between Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alexander (Robert Scott Wilson). Stephanie begins to succumb to Alex’s romantic ways.

Let’s see what else is going down in Salem as Days moves to Peacock.

Salem is rocked by the identity of a killer, scandal, and death

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) plan kicks up a notch next week.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Thanks to the new promo, fans know that the villain has injected Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) with a rare toxin.

Their loved ones gather around as Rex (Kyle Lowder) desperately tries to find a cure. The story brings back Joey (Tanner Stine) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) to Salem.

Things get so dire for Kayla that she thinks she sees her mom Caroline (Peggy McCay), and calls out to her. As Steve (Stephen Nichols) cries out for his sweetness, Kayla appears to go to heaven. She looks at someone in a white room and says, “It’s really you.”

Over with Jack (Matthew Ashford), he realizes Jennifer (Cady McClain) has been taking pills to cope with Abigail’s (Marci Miller). The moment happens as an upset Jennifer is on the road, crashing into either Ava (Tamara Braun) or EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), with one of their cars exploding over a cliff.

Speaking of Abigail, her killer will be revealed thanks to Chad (Billy Flynn). The two have a magnetic reunion via a dream, but the name of Abigail’s murder remains a mystery to Days fans.

A new suspect emerges courtesy of Sloan (Jessica Michel Serfaty), informing Paulina (Jackée Harry) that there’s a scandal involving Chanel (Raven Bowen). The scene flips to Chancel gasping in front of Sweet Bits with Murder written across the front window.

Could Chanel really be Abigail’s killer?

What else is going down on Days of our Lives this fall?

Another thing for Days fans look forward to as the show moves to Peacock is plenty of fighting. Eric punches EJ, Tripp punches Johnny and Stefan pushes Gabi away after she kisses him.

Yes, it seems Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) experiment worked, and Stefan believes he’s in love with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin.)

That’s good news for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Li (Remington Hoffman). The latter wastes no time planning to wed Gabi, but in true soap opera fashion, the wedding will be riddled with drama.

Whatever happens, causes Gabi to hold a scalpel to Dr. Rolf’s throat.

One thing is crystal clear. Days of our Lives may be moving to Peacock, but that won’t change a thing about what’s happening on the show.

The fall will be filled with must-see moments that will leave fans talking for months.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.