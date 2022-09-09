Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Orpheus’ revenge, Stefan shocker, Peacock move, and more Salem drama

Stefan’s return makes news in Salem on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s a big week for the hit soap opera filled with lots of changes and shocking moments hitting Salem.

The most important news, of course, is that Days officially moves to Peacock on Monday, September 12.

Several stars from the daytime drama have been sharing heartfelt messages ahead of the move to encourage fans to come along for the Peacock ride.

There are plenty of things going on in Salem that Days of our Lives fans won’t want to miss.

One example is Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) makes a shocking allegation against Brady (Eric Martsolf) at the custody hearing for Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Let’s see what else is happening in Salem next week.

Orpheus’ plan becomes clear

This week it was revealed that Orpheus (George DelHoyo) stole one of Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) famous syringes filled with a serum. It’s no coincidence that Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) started sneezing at the same time.

All three ladies become sick next week, with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) realizing Orpheus did something to them. The two men ramp up their search for the villain.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) begin to close in on Orpheus just as his revenge plot becomes crystal clear.

Stefan makes waves in Salem

The week kicks off with Gabi (Camila Banus) learning Stefan (Brandon Barash) is alive. After she adjusts to the shock her husband is alive, Gabi gleefully informs EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) of the news.

It’s a busy week for newly awakened Stefan, who wastes no time laying out his future plans for DiMera Enterprises with EJ. Stefan also pays Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) a visit, leaving another person shaken by the fact he’s alive.

That’s not the only DiMera family drama, either.

EJ finds Ava (Tamara Braun) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) in a compromising position. The moment sets the stage for another father and son fight.

Johnny’s interest in Ava sparks a fight between Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold). The two disagree over whatever’s going on between Ava and Chanel’s ex.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a big announcement for Allie and Chanel.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) opens up to Jada, while Nicole (Arianne Zucker) makes Eric an enticing offer, and Rafe (Galen Gering) finally takes notice of Nicole’s feelings for her ex-husband.

Plus, Alexander (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Stephanie (Abigail Klein) out again and the honeymoon is over for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Be sure to tune in for another exciting week in Salem as big changes come to Days.

Are you following the hit soap opera to Peacock?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.