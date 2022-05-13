Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lucas returns, Maggie struggles, Ciara finds help, and devil drama

Maggie is at a crossroads again regarding Sarah. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease unexpected returns, tough choices, and the end of the devil’s reign is near.

It’s May sweeps, and Days writers are bringing their A-game to keep viewers glued to their television screens. As sweeps month hits the halfway point, several shocking twists and turns take over the daytime drama that will also kick off new mysteries.

Lucas finally surfaces and Maggie worries about Sarah

This week Roman (Josh Taylor) expressed his concern about Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) being off the grind to Kate (Lauren Koslow). After all, both Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) have been possessed by the devil, and their mom remains MIA.

Lucas resurfaces in Salem next week, but Sami is nowhere to be found. Kate and Roman grill Lucas to find out what’s really going on with Sami.

Over with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), she becomes overwhelmed dealing with Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) latest memory issue. Sarah still thinks her daughter is alive, leaving Maggie and Xander (Paul Telfer) struggling with whether or not to tell Sarah the truth.

They come to a decision before the end of the week because Xander reaches out to Eric (Greg Vaughan) for help.

The devil story is winding down

There’s good news for Days of our Lives fans who dislike the devil story. It’s almost over. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) get help from an unlikely source to find baby Weston.

All signs point to a ghostly visit from Bo (Peter Reckell) that will bring his daughter and grandson together again. The possible return comes hot on the heels of the news Peter will bring Bo to Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2.

Speaking of the devil, Tripp (Lucas Adams) puts his life on the line to save Allie from the clutches of evil. It’s a risk that could cost him his life too.

Other Salem tidbits

Johnny works overtime to convince Chanel (Raven Bowens) that she’s the one for him. The devil has made a mess of Chanel’s love life, and she’s torn as to what to do or believe.

Unfortunately for Chanel, her love life isn’t her only problem. Paulina (Jackée Harry) is in a heap of legal trouble thanks to her taking the blame for Lani (Sal Stowers) shooting TR (William Christian). Chanel and Lani will rally around Paulina in her time of need.

It’s another must-see week in Salem! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.