Is Gwen leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on fans’ minds as Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) fate appears to be sealed on the hit NBC soap opera.

After months of scheming to keep Xander (Paul Telfer) from learning what really happened to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), Gwen’s lies finally caught up with her. Abigail (Marci Miller) exposed her sister’s dirty little secrets as Gwen was ready to marry Xander.

Gwen was arrested for a multitude of things, including playing a part in Abigail ending up on DiMera island and giving the wrong antidote to Sarah, who thought she was Renée DuMonde.

The latest episode gave Days fans a glimpse of what’s next for Gwen, which has sparked speculation the character and actress are exiting the show.

Is Gwen leaving Days of our Lives?

In a shocking turn of events, Gwen turned down Ava’s (Tamara Braun) offer to break her out of jail like they did for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Instead, Gwen agreed to the plea deal Justin (Wally Kurth) arranged at Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) request.

Gwen opted to do five years in prison in hopes of someday rebuilding her relationship with her father. That means Gwen’s headed to Statesville for the foreseeable future.

However, just because Gwen will be in prison doesn’t necessarily mean the character’s leaving the hit daytime drama. Plenty of Salemites land in Statesville and still get plenty of screen time. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Clyde (James Read), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) all come to mind.

Plus, Leo (Greg Rikaart) has every intention of getting revenge on those who wronged him and Gwen. The dynamic between Gwen and Leo is so hilariously refreshing that odds are the writers aren’t writing them off anytime soon.

Is Emily O’Brien exiting Days?

As of this writing, Emily has not given any indication that she’s looking to exit the show. The actress often posts about the show and various scenes from it.

Emily joined Days in April 2020, originating the role of Gwen. At the time, it was revealed Emily was on contract with the show, and she’s been untiled significantly since Gwen debuted.

All signs point to Emily and Gwen sticking around on Days of our Lives. There’s a chance Gwen may be off-screen for a while, but that doesn’t mean anything. Days continuously has characters rotating in and out of the canvas.

Do you want Gwen to stick around Salem, or are you over her antics?

