Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen unhinged, good-bye Abigail, and Chanel makes waves

Another Salem resident has bolted out of town. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease Salem residents have lost their marbles.

It’s just the beginning too. Since Days has been renewed by NBC, the drama, excitement, and shenanigans in Salem will be on air for years to come.

The walls close in on Kristen

Sami (Alison Sweeney), Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are the latest victims in Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) crazy scheme. Little does Kristen know half of Salem knows she is masquerading as Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Kristen turns to Xander (Paul Telfer) for help dealing with Lucas and Sami. Kristen makes Xander a lucrative offer to shut Sami and Lucas up for good.

After taking Kristen’s deal, Xander finds himself with another lucrative offer. A quick-thinking Lucas and Sami work overtime to cut a deal with Xander.

Speaking of Xander, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) confides her tryst with Xander to Ava (Tamara Braun).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) worries when Chloe goes missing. She informs Brady (Eric Martsolf) of her concern. Since Brady knows the truth about Kristen, he fears for Chloe’s life.

Lani (Sal Stowers) gets sucked into Kristen’s madness too. The two best friends run into each other, which leads Kristen to plead with Lani to look the other way.

Crossing the line, feeling guilty, and saying goodbye

Jake (Brandon Barash) is consumed with guilt after learning Kate (Lauren Koslow) was kidnapped. He and Gabi (Camila Banus) rush a sick Kate (Lauren Koslow) to the hospital.

Unfortunately for Kate, Jake’s feelings for Gabi are the real deal. Jake will have to tell Kate the truth, but it won’t be easy.

Kristen isn’t Lani’s only problem. Chanel (Precious Way) drops the bombshell that she is bisexual and explains her kiss with Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Plus, Chanel has an awkward encounter with Eli (Lamon Archey) that will for sure raise red flags for Lani and fans.

All the drama in her life leads Abigail (Marci Miller) to leave town. Abigail and Chad (Billy Flynn) share an emotional goodbye that leaves him convinced their marriage is over.

Meanwhile, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) makes a confession to Jack (Matthew Ashford). Gwen’s troubles get worse when Dr. Clay Snyder (Michael Lowry) uses Gwen’s miscarriage to blackmail her for a big payday.

Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) plots to trap Jan (Heather Lindell), and not everyone is happy about it. Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) fear Shawn will only bring danger to the family.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.