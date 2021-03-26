Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jan Spears returns, Kristen’s next move, and April Fools’ chaos

There’s a lot of shenanigans going on in Salem next week. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease a lot of craziness in Salem, but not all of it’s for real.

Fans will recall last year, the daytime drama did a stand-alone April Fools’ episode that confused viewers from the second it began. It turned out to be one big practical joke courtesy of head writer, Ron Carlivati.

Thanks to a couple of teasers for Days, fans are convinced Ron is delivering more fake drama on April Fools’ Day.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) deal with a pregnancy shocker. Yes, she’s the one expecting.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and John (Drake Hogestyn) have another showdown. This time around, John’s in the electric chair facing lethal injection for Charlie’s (Mike Manning) murder.

While John could eventually be convicted of murder, there’s no way the “Who killed Charlie” mystery is coming to an end yet. Fans should expect the Sami, John, Steve, and Kayla spoilers to go down on April Fools’ Day.

Kristen keeps plotting

Fans will get one final glimpse of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), who ends up on Stefano’s deserted island thanks to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). A desperate Sarah freaks out as she’s left searching for a way back to Xander (Paul Telfer).

After dealing with Sarah, Kristen refocuses on Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Chloe once again tries to spill her true feelings to Brady.

Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) over prison life and wants to swap back, adding another problem to Kristen’s growing list. Kristen turns to Vivian (Linda Dano) for help just as another obstacle pops up. Brady plans to visit his baby mama in prison.

Will Brady be speaking to Kristen, aka Susan, or the real Kristen when he visits?

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Xander hits rock bottom after believing Sarah dumped him for Rex (Kyle Lowder). In a drunken rage, Xander attacks Roman (Josh Taylor) and gets thrown out of the Brady pub.

Just when Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) thought life would calm down, they learn Jan (Heather Lindell) has woken up from a coma.

Jan’s new state causes Marlena (Deidre Hall) to worry about John. He did cause Jan to end up comatose for a second time.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) pleads with Marlena to hypnotize Ciara. Marlena presents the offer, but Ciara doesn’t immediately jump at the chance to remember her husband.

The connection between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) grows. They find themselves in a compromising position, which Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) witness.

It’s going to be another crazy week in Salem. Be sure to tune in for all the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.