Days of our Lives spoilers: Old flames reignite, a murder confession, and Chanel the con artist

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the hit NBC soap opera focuses on mothers and daughters, past loves, a new Salem resident, and shocking confessions.

The daytime drama is giving viewers several OMG moments that will keep them talking for weeks to come. As the who killed Charlie (Mike Manning) story takes an unexpected turn, the new girl in town will stir up trouble the second she walks into Salem.

Paulina’s daughter Chanel makes waves

A fun night out for Tripp (Lucas Adams), Claire (Isabel Durant), and their new friend Channel (Precious Way) goes south really quick. Claire realizes Chanel’s trying to con them.

Chanel tries to make a beeline for the door, but in walks Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) to complicate the situation further. Claire wastes no time calling out Chanel, to which Paulina responds, “that’s my daughter.”

Once they are alone, Paulina sets her daughter straight. Chanel needs to get a job because, well, Paulina’s the one with money, not her daughter.

The Days preview video also shows the christening of Eli and Lani’s twins. Based on the footage, it looks like Chanel makes waves after the family gathering.

Sami puts Allie first

This week fans saw Sami (Alison Sweeney) come clean with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) regarding what happened at Charlie’s apartment. Sami didn’t kill Charlie, but she fears Allie (Lindsay Arnold) pulled the trigger.

New evidence, probably that the gun was Kate’s (Lauren Koslow), prompts Sami to blurt out she was the one who shot Charlie. Allie does make an admission to Lucas, which could also impact Sami’s sudden desire to plead guilty.

Roman and Ciara remember past loves

Rex’s (Kyle Lowder) trip to Salem brings up old memories for Roman (Josh Taylor). Thanks to his son, Roman’s reminded of the bond he shared with Kate and clues her in on his feelings.

They share a steamy kiss in the video, but it doesn’t mean Kate’s ditching Jake (Brandon Barash). The kiss could be a dream.

While Kate’s busy with Roman, Jake pushes Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to fight for Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Ben doesn’t want to pressure his ailing wife, but he might want to rethink his decision.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) stops by the hospital to visit Ciara, and he puts a big old smile on her face. Ciara most certainly remembers her feelings for Theo, which is not good for Ben.

Will another visit from Ben help Ciara recall their love or push her further away?

There you have it, Days fans, another glimpse of the juicy moments to come on the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.