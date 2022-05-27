Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ and Belle kiss, Xander’s plea, conflicted Shawn, and preemptions

Shawn gets legal papers he’s not ready for on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease that conflict is the name of the game in Salem.

May sweeps come to an end, but the month’s fallout will leave Days fans talking for weeks to come. Lines are crossed, revenge is on the horizon, and new beginnings are the focus of the daytime drama next week.

There is some not-so-great news for Days of our Lives fans. It’s a really short week for the show. Only two new episodes will hit the NBC airwaves.

Days will be preempted on Monday, May 30, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3 due to NBC coverage of the French Open.

So, what’s going down on the two new episodes the daytime drama will air? Let’s take a look.

Belle, Shawn, and Jan’s drama takes a turn

Thanks to the devil, Jan (Heather Lindell) is pregnant with Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) baby. The news has caused a rift between Shawn and Belle (Martha Madison), who has turned to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for comfort.

Things only get worse for the Brady couple next week. Belle and EJ share a kiss. Their smooch does not go unnoticed, and someone will use the information to their advantage.

One person rooting for an EJ and Belle relationship is Nicole (Arianne Zucker). She pushes EJ to pursue his former sister-in-law. Nicole hates Sami (Alison Sweeney), so that’s where her motivation for the new couple comes from.

Belle draws up legal documents for Shawn to sign, which could be either divorce papers or something involving his and Jan’s unborn child. Speaking of Jan, she makes a bold move by asking Marlena (Deidre Hall), of all people, for help.

New beginnings and revenge plots form

Leo (Greg Rikaart) warned Sonny (Zach Tinker) that he would pay for the part he played in splitting up Leo and Craig (Kevin Spirtas). The con artist made good on his promise with the poisoned cookies.

After getting examined, Sonny pressures Will (Chandler Massey) to get the cops involved. Leo’s crafty, though, and finding evidence against him won’t be easy.

Over with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), they discuss expanding their family. Little do they realize that Leo has a master plan for them that will hinder their happiness.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) has a major breakthrough with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) following a heartfelt plea to his lady love, and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has a special request for Rafe (Galen Gering).

It’s a super short week for Days fans, but it will be jam-packed full of juicy entertainment and drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.