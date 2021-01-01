Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Claire’s missing, an Elani nightmare begins, and Charlie ups his game

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera show the new year brings nothing but trouble to Salem.

The daytime drama launches a couple of new mysteries while taking a critical story to the next level, with intersecting plotlines. Oh yes, there will be so much for fans to look forward to as 2021 kicks off, including lots of screentime for two fan-favorites.

The tangled web of Allie’s rape

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are out to prove Steve’s theory regarding who really raped Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Patch and Black are on the case. The twosome even makes quite a shocking discovery next week.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) learns what Steve and John are doing to prove his innocence. He runs into Allie and shares Steve’s theory with her. Allie, no doubt, will be furious to learn her story continues to be questioned.

Charlie (Mike Manning) is the real rapist, and his mom Ava (Tamara Braun), knows it too. Ava’s son proves he is his mother’s son next week as Charlie reveals his ultimate plan to Ava. The Titan intern ups his game to keep his secret safe.

When Claire (Isabel Durant) goes missing, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) frantically search for her. It is a safe bet that Claire suddenly being MIA has everything to do with Charlie, Ava, and their mob family.

New mystery unfolds

Days launches a new mystery next week surrounding Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers). The two finally have everything they ever wanted — a happy marriage and two beautiful babies.

In true soap fashion, that means it is time to shake up their lives. Lani and Eli face a parent’s worst nightmare when their newborn twins are kidnapped.

There have been rumors that the kidnapping story is how the writers will introduce Jackée Harry on Days of our Lives. Details regarding her character are being kept quiet, but fans should expect to learn more very soon.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) faces Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) wrath when he visits her in prison. His baby mama manages to get her hands on a photo of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady’s New Year’s Eve smooch, and Kristen demands answers.

The first week of the new year in Salem will be full of the jaw-dropping moments that have kept fans watching for decades. Be sure to tune in so not a second of the daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.