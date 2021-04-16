Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara moves on, Jack’s daughter drama, and Charlie’s killer revealed

Charlie’s murder mystery takes a shocking turn. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease nothing but shocking revelations.

Fans are in for one wild ride with several twists and turns that will no doubt keep people talking all week long.

Charlie’s killer exposed

Belle (Martha Madison) finds herself in the hot seat over a missing coat button. Rafe (Galen Gering) questions Belle about the night Charlie (Mike Manning) died and her whereabouts.

The good news for fans is Charlie’s killer is revealed next week. However, just because viewers learn who the killer is doesn’t mean Rafe knows who did it.

The fallout of life-changing decisions

After Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) latest stunt, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) takes charge of her life. She talks to Theo (Cameron Johnson) about their kiss and decides to go back to South Africa with him.

Ciara’s decision sends Ben into panic mode. He works overtime to convince her to stay in Salem. It’s a safe bet Ben’s actions backfire.

Since Victoria only signed on for a short stint, sending Ciara off with Theo is the perfect way to write her out and allow Ben to move on with his life.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chanel (Precious Way) decide to get a divorce, but not before they put a plan in motion to scam Paulina (Jackée Harry). They use their divorce as a way to get Paulina to fork over a big payout.

It’s not all bad for Paulina. The drama with Chanel helps Paulina grow closer to Abe (James Reynolds).

Plus, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are touched by Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) news he wants to change his last name to Johnson.

DiMera and Deveraux family chaos

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) comes to a decision about her pregnancy. Odds are Gwen will keep the baby, especially since Abigail (Marci Miller) has an emotional breakdown next week. Kayla’s there for Abigail in her time of need and informs Jack (Matthew Ashford).

The tension between his daughters prompts Jack to seek out Steve for advice. Jack wants to find a way to make peace, but that’s not likely to happen.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) declares his love for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), forcing Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to ramp up her plan. Thanks to Kristen blackmailing them, Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) are in the middle of her scheme.

The last thing Sami wants is for EJ to find out she slept with Lucas, so she demands Lucas seduce Chloe. Lucas gives in and tries to sell Chloe on the idea of them getting back together. Chloe isn’t buying Lucas’s desire to reconcile. She knows he is up to something.

Chloe’s not the only person giving Kristen problems next week. Vivian (Linda Dano) loses patience with Kristen for not keeping up her end of the bargain. To keep Vivian happy, Kristen, as Susan (Stacy Haiduk), tries to split up Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Unfortunately for Kristen, all she manages to do is cause Kate to question Susan’s motives and raise suspicions.

Will Kate be the next person to discover the swap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.