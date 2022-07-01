Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail’s funeral, goodbye Ben and Ciara, and Rafe makes an arrest

Rafe gets closer to finding Abigail’s killer. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit NBC soap opera tease fans will need to break out the tissues.

A lot is going down in Salem as July sweeps kick off. The good news is that Days fans will get five brand new episodes next week despite the Fourth of July holiday.

No preemption is slated on Monday, July 4. However, that could change if the powers deem it necessary.

Abigail’s funeral brings back familiar faces

The week begins with Salem gathering to mourn Abigail (Marci Miller) and celebrate her life. Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Cady McClain), and JJ (Casey Moss) have all arrived for the funeral.

More family members will return to honor Abigail, including Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley). They join EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Belle (Martha Madison) as they help Chad (Billy Flynn) learn to deal with his new reality.

Things take an interesting turn when EJ makes a shocking confession to Chad. The two brothers were finally bonding. Will EJ’s confession put them back at odds?

Ciara and Ben leave Salem

It’s the moment Cin fans have been dreading for months. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) head off to sail around the world. They are the latest characters to bid Salem farewell this summer.

After Abigail’s funeral, Ciara and Ben tell their loved ones that they are going on an adventure. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is deeply affected as her number of family members in town gets smaller.

Before the week is over, Ben and Ciara follow in Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) footsteps leaving Salem for life on the water. The couple will appear on Beyond Salem Season 2, so this won’t be fans’ last glimpse of Cin.

Other Salem tidbits

There’s no question that life in Salem will be sad next week. However, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has a suspect in Abigail’s murder case and even makes an arrest. Many people could be on the list, but all signs point to Clyde (James Read) being hauled into the station.

After all, he did give Nancy (Patrika Darbo) one of Abigail’s bracelets that he was supposed to be selling for Leo (Greg Rikaart). That will certainly come back to bite Clyde and Nancy.

Over with Jan (Heather Lindell), she plans to keep her, baby Shawn, and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) together. Jan’s plot involves luring Shawn to the docks, so it might not be the best-laid plan.

It’s the week before Beyond Salem Season 2 drops. Days fans should expect some references that will lead to the Peacock original. Check out the trailer for the show here.

