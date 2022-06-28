Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 trailer has mystery, intrigue, exciting returns, reunions, and more

Days fans have been given the first look at Peter Reckell in Beyond Salem. Pic credit: Peacock

The trailer for Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 is finally here, and it was well worth the wait.

Weeks after news broke that Peacock was bringing fans a Season 2 of the hit Days spin-off, the limited series dropped the first look. Like Season 1, the stand-alone series will feature current and past stars from the hit NBC soap opera.

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 trailer

Peacock revealed the official description for the upcoming season of Beyond Salem, calling the limited series “an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from ‘Days of our Lives’ once again go ‘Beyond Salem’ as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime.”

The trailer focuses on that description, kicking off with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) finding themselves in danger. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) finally meet up with Hope (Kristian Alfonso), as Bo (Peter Reckell) worries about his Fancy Face from heaven.

Before Steve finds himself in trouble with his best pal, he and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) visit their children, Joey (Tanner Stine), Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and Tripp (Lucas Adams), in Seattle. John’s son Paul (Christopher Sean) makes an appearance too.

The voiceover shares new faces, including Steve Burton as Harris Michaels. It brings a globe-trotting adventure as the Beyond Salem Season 2 takes place in Montreal, Monte Carlo, and Hong Kong, with glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of secrets. It’s being called the ultimate Days of our Lives event, and based on the trailer, fans will not be disappointed.

Beyond Salem Season 2 premiere date and other cast members

There’s good news for those anxiously awaiting Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2. The wait is almost over. The limited series will air Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 on Peacock, with a new episode dropping each day.

The rest of the cast includes Eileen Davidson (Kristen), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Camila Banus (Gabi), and Remington Hoffman (Li Shin). Colton Little takes over the role of Andrew Donovan, while Victoria Grace premieres as Wendy Shin. Loretta Devine playing Angela and Vince Van Patten in the role of Phil Hellworth round out the cast.

Peacock dropped the trailer for Beyond Salem Season 2 as rumors heat up that Ben and Ciara will take a page out of Bo and Hope’s history by taking off on a sailing voyage around the world. Victoria and Robert are two of several faces leaving the hit NBC soap opera this summer.

Are you excited to watch Beyond Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. Beyond Salem Season 2 dops July 11 on Peacock.