Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami busts Belle and EJ, Shawn kisses Jan, and Ben and Ciara’s gift

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease it’s a week filled with unexpected moments.

As the temperatures rise outside, the hit daytime drama brings the heat to the show as summer is in full swing. July sweeps kick off soon, which means Days will pull out all the punches to keep viewers glued to their television screens.

The preparation for sweeps months begins next week, and a few twists and turns will undoubtedly have viewers talking for quite a while.

Is it the end of Belle and Shawn?

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle’s (Martha Madison) marriage has been hanging on by a thread. That thread continues to unravel next week when Shawn is caught kissing Jan (Heather Lindell).

It’s not Belle who sees the shocking moment but rather her good friend Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and brother Brady (Eric Martsolf). Talk about an awkward encounter that will have Shawn pulling out some fancy footwork to explain his actions.

Thanks to Sami (Alison Sweeney), Belle’s going to have some explaining to do too. Sami walks in on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle in a steamy moment. Not only does Belle work to keep her sister calm, but she also rethinks her growing feelings for EJ.

Things don’t look promising for Belle and Shawn, which will not make Shelle fans too happy.

The fight to help Lani

Despite pleas from her family, Lani (Sal Stowers) confessed to killing TR (William Christian) this week after Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) got married.

Lani’s loved ones rally around her next week but will face a major obstacle, Melinda Trask (Tina Huang). The DA attempts to pull a fast one on Abe and Paulina. Lucky for Lani, though, her parents are not here for playing Melinda’s games and will stop at nothing to protect their daughter.

A decision is made in Lani’s case next week that leads Eli (Lamon Archey) to share some shocking news with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Days fans will have to wait and see what happens, but one thing is for sure. Life for Elani is forever changed.

Hope’s gift to Ben and Ciara

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) receive a gift from Hope (Kristian Alfonso) that has them rethinking their future in Salem. It looks like the hit soap opera is setting the stage for the couple’s appearance in Beyond Salem Season 2.

However, there are rumblings Cin is exiting Days of our Lives in a manner that honors Bo (Peter Reckell) Hope’s legacy. So that may be where this story is headed.

Elsewhere in Salem, the fallout of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) murder will continue to take over the town. Plus, Channel (Raven Bowens) finds herself in danger courtesy of another one of Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hallucinations.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week of Days?

