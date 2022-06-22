Lani’s future isn’t so bright on Days right now. Pic credit: NBC

Is Lani leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds as the truth about who shot TR (William Christian) comes to light.

Lani (Sal Stowers) has been guilt-ridden over her bio mom for the past few weeks. Paulina (Jackée Harry) was taking the rap for killing TR when it was really Lani who fired the deadly shot.

Lani crumbled under the pressure and guilt, dropping the bombshell that she was the real killer at the worst possible moment. Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina had just wed when Lani blurted out the secret she was harboring.

Now, as the truth unfolds, Days of our Lives can’t help but wonder if the character will be exiting the canvas.

Is Lani leaving Days of our Lives?

With Lani facing charges of murder, her future on the NBC daytime drama has come into question. Days fans are still reeling from the shock of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) death.

Losing another fan-favorite character wouldn’t bode well with viewers. Thankfully it doesn’t seem likely Lani will be leaving the hit soap opera any time soon.

First, Sal has not given any indication she’s looking to exit the show. The talented actress created the role of Lani in 2015. This past year has had Sal and Lani front and center with storyline drama.

From learning Paulina was her mother and Chanel (Raven Bowens) was her sister to meeting bio dad TR to sitting at Eli’s (Lamon Archey) bedside after he was shot, Lani has been one busy lady.

The fact Lani remains so involved in storylines on the show also points to the character sticking around. All of these things piled mean that Lani probably isn’t exiting Days.

However, that doesn’t mean the actress and show are hiding a secret for storyline purposes, resulting in Lani leaving. Just keep that in mind.

What’s next for Lani on Days?

In the soap opera world, admitting to a crime tends to mean a character will be MIA for a while.

However, that’s not necessarily the case with Days. Several characters, such as Clyde (James Read), Orpheus (George DelHoyo), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), have all had pivotal storylines from Statesville prison.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) recently joined that list as she becomes a suspect in Abigail’s murder. After all, she did break out of prison for a hot minute the night Abigail died.

If Lani ends up in prison, she will still have a storyline. The fallout of TR’s shooting has only just begun.

Wouldn’t it be great to see Lani and Gwen as cellmates?

Considering the circumstances, Lani probably won’t end up at Statesville. In true soap opera fashion, it’s a safe bet the charges will be dropped, but the guilt will still haunt Lani.

Keep tuning in to see exactly what happens to Lani on the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.