Days of our Lives: Watch Victoria Konefal cry meeting Peter Reckell and reunite with TV mom Kristian Alfonso

A Brady family reunion took place off-screen, and Days fans are getting a glimpse of it now. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson/Admedia/ImagePressAgency

Days of our Lives star Victoria Konefal cries when she meets Peter Reckell for the first time and gushes over reuniting with her TV mom Kristian Alfonso.

Last month news broke that the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem was returning for Season 2 this summer on Peacock. The announcement also revealed the highly anticipated return of Peter as Bo Brady and Kristian as Hope.

A couple of weeks later, Days dropped another bombshell. Peter was also making an appearance on the NBC soap opera.

The story had Bo helping rid Salem of the devil. A ghostly Bo saved his namesake grandson and his best pal Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) son Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) plays a pivotal role in both storylines. Now new footage of Ciara’s portrayer Victoria meeting Peter for the first time has emerged, and it’s a tear-jerker.

Days of our Lives tar Victoria Konefal cries meeting Peter Reckell for the first time

Despite playing the daughter of the legendary Bo Brady on-screen, Victoria had never met Peter. Victoria took over the role of Ciara in 2017, while Peter ended his run as Bo in 2015 when the beloved character was killed off.

Days fans have been given a look at how things went when Peter and Victoria met for the first time. New video footage shows Peter arriving backstage and introducing himself to Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Ben Weston.

Victoria tears up meeting Peter for the first time as she goes in to hug him. Then Peter expresses his gratitude that he could work with Robert and Victoria.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Aside from working on Beyond Salem together, Peter also briefly appeared as ghost Bo on the hit NBC daytime drama during May sweeps.

After the video was shared on Instagram, Victoria and Robert each showed up in the comments section with responses to meeting Peter.

Pic credit: @nbcdays/Instagram

Kristian Alfonso reunites with Victoria Konefal on Beyond Salem

It’s been two years since Kristian said goodbye to Days of our Lives and Hope. At the time of her departure, Kristian was pretty clear she was not interested in returning to the NBC soap opera.

All of that changed when she was invited to be part of Beyond Salem Season 2. Kristian shed more light on her first day working on the Days spin-off. She gushed over the opportunity to work with Victoria, her on-screen daughter, again.

Kristian admits there were a lot of emotions reprising the role of Hope in a whole new realm of Days. Based on the first-look trailer, Kristian reprised the role of Hope with ease, but the character is not the same person who left Salem two years ago.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. Beyond Salem Season 2 premieres July 11 on Peacock.