Days of our Lives spoilers: Eli’s life hangs in the balance after TR confrontation

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a jaw-dropping moment that will leave Salem residents in shock and fans on the edge of their seats.

The hit NBC soap opera has been pulling out all the stops since Days returned from the lengthy 2022 Winter Olympics hiatus. From devil drama to the return of several fan-favorites, the daytime drama has been on fire, and upcoming episodes are no exception.

One of the hot button storylines has been Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) abusive ex TR (William Christian) arriving in Salem. TR has been shaking things up, trying to get Paulina to forgive him while forging a relationship with his daughter Lani (Sal Stowers).

Thanks to the latest preview video, fans have been given a glimpse into the shocking turn of events coming for Lani, TR, and Paulina.

TR has a heated fight with Eli

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli (Lamon Archey) learns disturbing information about TR from Beth (Donielle Artese), TR’s ex-girlfriend. Eli’s desperate to keep Lani and the twins safe, so he confronts TR about the information Beth spilled.

The NBC promo video shows Lani and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) stumbling across Eli, who’s been shot and left for dead in the park. Lani desperately does CPR as Shawn calls for an ambulance.

As the paramedics rush Eli to the hospital, Lani pleads with her husband to “stay with me.”

Flashbacks reveal Eli and TR in an angry exchange where Eli confronts TR about his abusive past. When TR pulls out a gun, a struggle between the two men ends up with the gun going off.

The clip leads Days fans to believe TR accidentally shot Eli but is that really the case?

Eli’s family waits for news on his condition

At the hospital, a distraught Lani reveals to Abe (James Reynolds) and Eli’s mom Valerie (Vanessa A. Williams) that Eli was shot in the head. Abe notices TR lurking around and immediately confronts Lani’s bio dad, who denies having anything to do with Eli’s shooting.

Meanwhile, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Paulina arrive at the hospital to wait for news on Eli’s condition. Paulina comforts Lani while Julie breaks down in tears.

Later Eli convulses as a helpless Valerie and Lani wonder what’s wrong with him. Valerie pleads with her son to come back to them.

Will Lani learn TR shot her husband? Will Eli survive his gunshot wound, and if he does, will Eli be the same?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit NBC daytime drama.

