Days of our Lives spoilers: Eli tells Lani TR shot him, Abe and Paulina in danger and Sarah remembers Xander

Eli fills Lani in on the truth about her bio dad TR.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that May sweeps are bringing the heat in Salem with reunions, confrontations, and truth bombs.

The hit NBC soap opera has been devil heavy lately. While that will continue for the rest of sweeps month, another hot-button storyline reaches a no-turning-back point that involves danger and a possible deadly shooting.

Thanks to the new Days promo video, fans have an idea of the drama coming that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Sarah gets the antidote

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Xander (Paul Telfer) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) are forced to make a tough decision about Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

It turns out Maggie and Xander decide to give Sarah the real dose of Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) antidote. There are a lot of risks, especially since Gwen (Emily O’Brien) gave Sarah a fake one before that made her worse.

The video footage features Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) administering the antidote to a childlike Sarah as Xander and Maggie look on. When Sarah recognizes Xander, he gets the biggest smile on his face leaving fans hoping the real Sarah returns.

Eli remembers the shooting

Instead of giving Eli (Lamon Archey) amnesia about the shooting, Days writers are moving full steam ahead with blowing up TR’s (William Christian) fake persona. TR has been working overtime to convince Lani (Sal Stowers) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) that he’s a changed man.

However, shooting Eli will be his downfall. Eli fills Lani in on what went down in the park, revealing TR shot him in cold blood, not the random drug dealer. The promo video flashes back to the events in the park as Eli spills the beans to his wife.

Lani to the rescue

While Lani is learning the truth about TR, Paulina and Abe (James Reynolds) find themselves in grave danger. Abe arrives at Paulina’s apartment only to be knocked out from behind by TR. Then Paulina becomes frightened as TR lifts his hand up as he appears to get ready to hit her.

With gun in hand, Lani arrives to see Abe unconscious on the floor behind the couch and TR ready to hurt Paulina. The stakes have never been higher as Lani and Paulina fight to protect each other from TR’s awful temper. A gunshot rings out as Lani has a determined and angry look on her face before the video ends.

Is this the end of TR? Will Sarah and Xander finally get their happy reunion?

These questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.