Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad kisses Stephanie, Nancy’s surprise run-in, and Kristen plays games

Stephanie makes one man jealous on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that things are shaking up Salem as the fall season is in full swing.

Now that Abigail’s (Marci Miller) murder has been solved, the tides are changing on the hit soap opera.

The preview video for Days hints at a new romance, jealousy rearing its ugly head, and the lives of three women depend on the last person poised to help them.

Plus, a return brings two former foes together for an unexpected chat.

It’s all leading up to what will no doubt be an explosive November sweeps.

That’s still a few weeks away, though, and there’s plenty to keep fans entertained until then.

Mike Horton pops up in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Mike (Roark Critchlow) returns home to help his sister Jennifer (Cady McClain). While in Salem, Mike has run in with Nancy (Patrika Darbo) in Horton Town Square.

The two know each other from back in the day. Although Nancy seems shocked but also happy to see Mike, he’s not so thrilled.

After all, Clyde (James Read) killed Mike’s niece Abigail and Nancy was engaged to Clyde.

Is Chad moving on already?

The preview footage has Chad (Billy Flynn) kissing Stephanie (Abigail Klein). After saying goodbye to his wife, Chad decides it’s time to move on.

Chad and Stephanie are having drinks when he reveals he feels ready to find love again. However, he wants it to be with someone he already knows and likes. Then Chad moves in for a kiss, which Stephanie does not pull away from.

In true soap opera fashion, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) walks by just in time to see them kiss. Alex does not look happy either.

Kristen has control

Rex (Kyle Lowder) discovers the orchid needed to provide the cure for Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is extinct.

Little does he, John (Drake Hogestyn), and Steve (Stephen Nichols) know Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has the orchid. Thanks to Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), Kristen knows Orpheus (Richard Wharton) stole the syringe of poison from his lab.

The mad scientist debuted the orchid needed for the cure on Friday. However, in the video footage, Kristen can be seen watering it.

Kristen also visits Marlena and relishes in seeing the good doc so sick.

There’s no question that Kristen won’t turn over the orchid until she’s good and ready. Kristen also won’t give up for free, so saving Kate, Kayla and Marlena will come at a price.

Knowing Kristen, that price will likely be sole custody of Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.